Omer Ghazi-An Advaitin Drummer talks about Adi Shankara & Rendering his Shlokas to Modern Beats

Omer Ghazi an expert drummer and exponent of multiple percussion instruments across the world, talks about his exploration of the Advaita Philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya.

He also talks about how he overcame mainstream cultural conditioning, to eventually discover his Indic cultural roots. He had a lot to say about Science and its compatibility with Indic Philosophy.

The highlight of the discussion was in the beginning, where we open the show with Omer playing the drums on the Nirvana Shatakam Shloka written by Adi Shankara. He talks extensively during the show about rendering Ancient Sanskrit Shlokas to a modern beat and the challenges in executing them without affecting their original intention and flow.

The Indic Explorer channel is a platform to explore different facets of Indic Culture and its relationship with modernity. On our show ‘The Indic Underground’ we speak to newer & younger people from different spheres of cultural life that represent less known aspects of Indic culture. If you are tired of the same folks & are looking for fresh voices, then this is the place for it.

Our endeavor is to reach out to culturally conscious younger people who are deeply tied to the values of Indian culture while still embracing modernity. We will soon be bringing interesting discussions on different topics ranging from culture, civilizational issues, history, geopolitics, philosophy, music, literature dance, art and architecture.

