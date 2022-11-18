I noticed something interesting a few weeks ago in the supplements of the Genomes Asian 1000K paper. Look at where the Toda are on the PCA.
Now look at the Indus Valley samples I have….
I don’t have access to the Toda samples. But there’s a lot of evidence that this is a very unique population that resembles the IVC population in having less AASI but not too much (if any) steppe.
2 thoughts on “The Todas are more like IVC people than anyone else”
Another most important class of early buildings, and one purely Buddhist, is that of the chaitiya-hall (Buddhist temples).
The prototype perhaps survives in the dairy temple of the Todas. We are well acquainted with the structural peculiarities of the chatiya-halls, from the many examples excavated in solid rock. These have barrel roofs, like the inverted hull of a ship, with every detail of the woodwork accurately copied in stone. The earliest date from the time of Asoka(3rd century B.c.) and are characterised by their single-arched entrance and plain facade.
from
Ananda Coomaraswamy: The Arts and Crafts of India and Ceylon (1913)
excerpts and photos here
https://sbarrkum.blogspot.com/2018/07/ananda-coomaraswamy-arts-and-crafts-of.html
I think Kodava people are probably the other group that is close to IVC