The Todas are more like IVC people than anyone else

I noticed something interesting a few weeks ago in the supplements of the Genomes Asian 1000K paper. Look at where the Toda are on the PCA.

Now look at the Indus Valley samples I have….

I don’t have access to the Toda samples. But there’s a lot of evidence that this is a very unique population that resembles the IVC population in having less AASI but not too much (if any) steppe.

2 thoughts on “The Todas are more like IVC people than anyone else”

  1. Another most important class of early buildings, and one purely Buddhist, is that of the chaitiya-hall (Buddhist temples).

    The prototype perhaps survives in the dairy temple of the Todas. We are well acquainted with the structural peculiarities of the chatiya-halls, from the many examples excavated in solid rock. These have barrel roofs, like the inverted hull of a ship, with every detail of the woodwork accurately copied in stone. The earliest date from the time of Asoka(3rd century B.c.) and are characterised by their single-arched entrance and plain facade.

    from
    Ananda Coomaraswamy: The Arts and Crafts of India and Ceylon (1913)
    excerpts and photos here
    https://sbarrkum.blogspot.com/2018/07/ananda-coomaraswamy-arts-and-crafts-of.html

