Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi-Should Creative People be Culturally Rooted

On the Episode 10 of my weekly podcast The Indic Paradigm on The Indic Explorer YouTube channel, I chat with Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi to understand if Creative People Should be Culturally Rooted.

We shot this episode in person in his studio. This was a special podcast which we jointly produced with him and his team from The Indic Library.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/

and follow the Indic Library below:

https://instagram.com/theindiclibrarytil