The mitochondrial genomes of two Pre-historic Hunter Gatherers in Sri Lanka:
Sri Lanka is an island in the Indian Ocean connected by the sea routes of the Western and Eastern worlds. Although settlements of anatomically modern humans date back to 48,000 years, to date there is no genetic information on pre-historic individuals in Sri Lanka. We report here the first complete mitochondrial sequences for Mesolithic hunter-gatherers from two cave sites. The mitochondrial haplogroups of pre-historic individuals were M18a and M35a. Pre-historic mitochondrial lineage M18a was found at a low prevalence among Sinhalese, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Sri Lankan Indian Tamil in the Sri Lankan population, whereas M35a lineage was observed across all Sri Lankan populations with a comparatively higher frequency among the Sinhalese. Both haplogroups are Indian derived and observed in the South Asian region and rarely outside the region.
No idea why this comes out of Sri Lanka first, and not India (bigger country), but it is what it is.
One thought on “First AASI mtDNA genomes from Sri Lanka (2500 and 5500 BC)”
No surprises here, re M38a and M18a
Mesolithic hunter-gatherers from two cave sites.
Would be nice to know which cave sites, specially if they were in the same location as Balangoda man, (earliest- 30,000 BP reliably dated record of anatomically modern humans in South Asia).
M18a was found at a low prevalence among Sinhalese, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Sri Lankan Indian Tamil in the Sri Lankan population,
Any thoughts as to why. Comparison with India?.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balangoda_Man