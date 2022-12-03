Salvatore Babones a comparative sociologist chats with me on The Indic Explorer Channel on whether Indian intellectuals are against India and are largely to be blamed for the country’s poor standing Internationally and especially in the Western World.
One thought on “Are Indian Intellectuals Anti India – Salvatore Babones”
still listening to podcast.
At 8-9m mark, Vineet attributes lack of military coups in IN to founding fathers putting in checks and balances. The truth is more prosaic. Diversity of both military and our polity is a much more simple and explanatory reason.