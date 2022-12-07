The the origins of the false moral panic about caste in the USA

Caste discrimination in the US, again…Brown University bans caste discrimination throughout campus in a first for the Ivy League.
These stories are strange and silly on some level. But they are serious on another level. Multiple young brown American men have told me that they have been asked about their caste by white colleagues, usually social justice-oriented women. More recently, I was having beers with a friend who works at Google, and he mentioned offhand “I heard caste discrimination is a big problem in American tech.” Context on him: he’s American-born, his father is from China, his mother is a white New Englander, and he’s not religious, but he’s center-right politically.
Very few people in America know anything about caste. So they rely on a small group of activists to inform them. Additionally, the American elite is very worried about structural oppression, and jati-varna certainly fits that bill. So they are attracted to regulating and eliminating it.
The problems:
– Most Indian Americans don’t care about caste, and 1.5 and 2nd generation are very fuzzy on it
– Most Indian Americans who are 1.5 and 2nd generation do marry other Indian Americans, but they seem to marry outside of their caste
– Very few Indian American Hindus, about 1%, are Dalit. About 20% would be “OBC” in India, and 80% are “upper caste.” So there aren’t many “low caste” people to discriminate against
– Very few Indian Americans exist in a predominantly Indian milieu, so caste as a discriminatory framework can never operationalize
The final issue is that of course, the ancestors of Indian Americans on the whole did benefit from literal structural privilege in a broad sense, even if they came from a poor or uneducated background. Usually, on a relative scale, the people who arrived in America had resources or skills compared to the average Indian. In agreement with Greg Clark, I think this human capital persists; Indian Americans are not regressing back to a very lower socioeconomic median. Instead, they are becoming part of the American overclass.
I believe that the new salience about caste in America has less to do with caste and more to do with grappling with a dark-skinned nonwhite population that clearly has high levels of persistent and structural human capital advantage. American elites, and especially white American elites, have a very difficult time intellectually conceiving of the idea that nonwhite people can overcome discrimination and succeed because of the privilege of high endogenous human capital.
One thought on “The the origins of the false moral panic about caste in the USA”
Hmm as you may or may not already know, I am against caste or anything resembling that kind of structural discrmination, I think it is wrong on every level.
i) 20% of Indian-Americans is a large percentage. That’s nearly 1/5 that would be a part of the “lower-caste” segment you are referring to in your post.
ii) there are some pretty exclusively or majority Indian-American tech companies out there or companies where hiring decisions and whatnot are left to Indian-Americans. It must be impactful.
iii) I assume that Brahmins make up a large and rather extremely overrepresented segment of it based off of the overrepresentation of Brahmin samples be it South Indian Brahmins like TamilBrahmins, Telugu Brahmins, etc along with BengaliBrahmins GujaratiBrahmins and whanot in terms of their genetic data samples that we have. They are extremely overrepresented in that regard so I can only assume that its the same irl.
Also a theory of mine: I don’t think 80% are “upper caste”. I think some may have just lied on the surveys done to hide/avoid discrimination.
Just my two cents. The entire caste discrimination thing is absolutely abhorrent to me, and I do support any measures taken to fight against it, even though I’m not Indian as I am a Bengali Muslim from Bangladesh. Regards.