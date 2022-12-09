Brown Pundits
Last week German Siemens has won the ~2-3 Billion USD bid to manufacture 1200 9000hp. Their bid was absurdly low.
India already has two spanking new locomotive factories, a huge American GE plant to manufacture diesel and a French Alstom plant to manufacture electric ones that started around 2018. Our state owned ones are in Chittaranjan(+Dankuni), Varanasi, and Patiala that produce ~1200 engines/year. Add about 100 each/year from GE, Alstom, and Siemens, we will produce ~1500/year.
Next up is an order for 400 semi high speed Vande-Bharat train sets for ~$5.5 Billion.
Further a huge private sector rail wheel factory to come up. Between the hundreds of new metro coaches being manufactured annually, aluminium DMUs, new RRTS trainset, new Siemens bogie factory in India, two new(-ish) coach factories, there has never been a better time for Rail in India. Tears of joy 😂.
we need more and more trains, that guy of japan lover has convinced me and others on trains. Also, trains means, everyday walking. good for health.
American cities are pretty horribly designed and car centric, I hope India does not follow suit.
European and Japanese cities are much better models. Especially given that the cities are older, the countries have less land to expand compared to the USA.
On a semi-related note, been slowly making my way through the famous biography of Robert Moses by Robert Caro (guy responsible for a lot of NYC public works, also got the car centrism piece wrong imo). Highly recommend.
I don’t understand nor relate to this distaste for cars and the snobbishness that goes with it (American rubes with their cars, enlightened Europeans with their trains).
Cars are wonderful instruments of individual freedom and autonomy, allowing people to go where they want without being encumbered by other people and the environment (walking around ain’t nowhere as pleasant in Delhi as it perhaps is in Copenhagen, which I have never been to: heat, dust, pollution, undergrowth, spit, pee, shit…need I say more?)
I loved driving around in my car when I lived in the States (especially in the countryside, to the state and national parks), and so did one of my idols, John von Neumann!
Agreed. I will take a 1 hour long commute in my own car even with traffic over a 1 hour long commute on Japanese subway packed like a sardine.
@Pandit Brown, HJ
Americans ARE backward when it comes to land use planning and transit (and healthcare).
What are you guys even talking about? Obviously cars have their place, but in routes where suburban trains are feasible there is no competition. The quality of life difference between a Japanese or European train commute vs a American car commute is 10:1. American commutes suck! The traffic is perpetually jammed, the Caltrain/Bart/light-rail SUCK here! Ask me I do it everyday. Just look at the sheer ugliness of Austin, or Houston 🤮.
“I will take a 1 hour long…like a sardine.”
a) Have you every been on a Japanese train? They are fabulous, borderline luxurious, on par or better than Swiss ones. Rush hour is rush hour for cars too! trains will get you there faster.
b) A one hour commute with car will be a 20 minute one on subway. Plus no parking hassle, cheaper…
Japanese bullet trains sure but not the regular trains that people use to commute. Nothing luxurious about them, you are still standing for 30 minutes to an hour and if lucky sitting. My commute is the same in my car! But agree to disagree there as it comes down to personal preference.
Peace. To each their own.
—
Saying Car = Personal Freedom, is propaganda. In most scenarios there are better ways. Americans cope by saying these things because for many good (high quality, high productivity in non-construction sectors) and bad (unionization, bad policy) reasons they are utterly incapable of building civil infrastructure under tight budgets even if they really tried.
Americans will try to revolutionize transit with EVTOL and Boring (tunnels) tunnels but won’t admit that trains and high density housing are the solution and they have failed.
Indian (2nd gen, 3rd gen) American opinions don’t matter as much anyways. They don’t have the roots, pride or memory of building infrastructure and institutions. Users not developers.
Owning your own car + cheap gas. It beats any type of public transport. I have discovered and explored thousands of squares kilometers of pristine nature in my 4×4. Not even possible with public transport.
India does not have the benefit of the sort of blank slate and low population density that Americans did.
The density and historicity of the cities is much more similar to Asian or European cities.
Cars have their place but it is precisely because the city is designed for them that walking / biking / metro rail etc becomes extra unpleasant.
Consider the traffic in Delhi now and imagine if everyone was at a level of wealth approaching America and owned a 4 wheel car.
Very happy to see Indian cities investing in Metro rail.
I feel like a lot of Indians have a very rosy picture of traffic in the US. Everywhere I have lived in the US (TX, MA and CA) traffic has been terrible, although very organized. I recently met a guy who moved from a house in Fremont to a small apartment near my home. His wife (IP lawyer, so no wfh) could not handle the daily 1.5 hr commute. Poor guy’s parents from India bought a house next to their son in Fremont, but now have to see their grandkid via video calls.
Get onto a suburban thoroughfare with endless fast food joints on either side, where making left turns is about as achievable as faster-than-light travel, where 350 lb people are waiting in 20-car-long drive thru lanes to buy their obesogenic barbecue dinners…
Then you will see what the car has wrought, and why it needs to go.
India’s total tax collection (local + state + centre) is up from $ 50 billion in 2002 to $ 600 billion in 2022. In per capita, this is a 10x in government spending capacity per citizen.
And it is this revenue expansion which underlies the recent infrastructure investments. The electricity sector, in particular has seen a massive change. The more reliable and cheaper availability of energy should drive a substantial economic expansion for some time.
However, there are some warning signs that the government is over investing. Also, the government’s appetite for spending and debt is crowding out the private sector’s ability to raise money and invest themselves.
https://www.mayin.org/ajayshah/MEDIA/2022/infrastructure_growth.html
Can anyone explain to me how to interpret D statistics map.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.14.484270v1.full
This study says that Nairs in Kerala have more steppe ancestry than all other south indian groups, want to understand how they figured that out. How do they have more steppe ancestry? Is it via intermarriage with Namboothiris or are they originally Indo Aryan migrants?
Looking at data on intercaste marriages one thing I noticed is that with more development there are broadly more intercaste marriages.
On weird outlier is Tamil Nadu, where the intra caste marriages at 97%
Intra caste marriage rates of other similarly developed states are much lower:
Gujarat – 85%
Karnataka – 84%,
Maharashtra- 83%
Haryana – 82%
Kerala – 80%
Even much less developed states like UP and Bihar have more Intercaste marriage than Tamil Nadu
Uttar Pradesh- 88%.
Bihar – 93.86%
Source: epc2010.eaps.nl/papers/100157
Any ideas on why Tamil country is uniquely regressive in this regard ?
Caste conflict occurs primarily between dominant castes (Yadavs, Vellalars, Reddy, Maratha) and agricultural laborers (mainly Dalits). The intensity of this conflict is highest where cultivable land per capita is low. This is why the most egregious caste violence occurs in Tamil Nadu and Bihar, where land holdings are small.
I think the caste violence and rivalry then drives down the rate of inter caste marriage.
Apart from cultivable land per capita, another pattern maybe the absence of UCs in either politics/media/society etc. This pattern holds in PB, MH as well.
“Indian (2nd gen, 3rd gen) American opinions don’t matter as much anyways. They don’t have the roots, pride or memory of building infrastructure and institutions. Users not developers.”
This really hits at the root of well off diaspora’s insecurities. It is the fundamental reason I am opposed to any diaspora involvement in Indian politics at any level. It has to be nipped in the bud.
Came across another movie by Kantara guy I.e. Rishabh Shetty.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garuda_Gamana_Vrishabha_Vahana
Uses motifs of Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma to tell story of friendship and betrayal in a gang.
Can’t remember this angle in any movies before. Heard a lot about some movies inspired by othello et al.
@Qureshi,
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8warygtOXUI
Pakistan Railway (PR) got 230 new passenger coaches and 820 wagons from China. Some complete most as knock downs to assemble.
Very unexpected of them to buy Chinese given how poorly Chinese locomotives performed in PR service. They could have got better ones from Indonesia or Iran.
PR has infact gone all American on locos and have junked the shitty Chinese ones. They are using the same GE design, albeit in miniscule numbers, that India has.
seeing reactions of engerlanders in YouTube. although the english team has more than 50% black players, there are hardly any black faces in the crowd. why?
there are no brown faces in the argentinian team, but seeing a lot of brown supporters in Bangladesh and Kerala
22 thoughts on “Open Thread, 12/9/2022, Brown Pundits”
