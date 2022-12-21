A new post on caste at my Substack. I don’t think I have much more to say on this topic on the high level; the DNA data is now what it is. More details will come in, but we have the general outline.
It is now up to social historians to make sense of it.
(also, a new phrase for Pakistanis: “Allah in the streets, Manu in the sheets”)
One thought on “Caste in the Indian subcontinent: the wages of Manu”
I think the Rangpur/frontier zone samples will have noticably higher Asian, and it will be mainly NE Asian and lower S-Indian.
I have 3 HarappaWorld results from Rangpur. 1st is mine, one is from my friend and the other is from years back from a dude who posted on some blog.
S-Indian 43%
Baloch 27%
Caucasian 6%
NE-Euro 4%
SE-Asian 6%
Siberian 2%
NE-Asian 9%
Papuan 1%
Beringian 1%
.
S-Indian 43%
Baloch 25%
Caucasian 3%
NE-Euro 2%
SE-Asian 7%
NE- Asian 11%
Papuan 2%
Beringian 2%
Med 2%
SW-Asian 1%
.
S-Indian 48%
Baloch 28%
Caucasian 2%
NE-Euro 3%
SE-Asian 4%
Siberian 2%
NE-Asian 10%
Papuan 1%
Med 2%
On Genoplot however, my NE:SE Asian ration is like 8:1 and I have around 18% Asiatic, mainly Tibetan/Himalayan