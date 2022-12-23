Sree Iyer on the Cultural Outlook of the Indian Diaspora

Sree Iyer of the Pgurus YouTube Channel came on the 20th Episode of The Indic Explorer Show, my weekly podcast to talk about The Cultural Outlook of the Indian Diaspora.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/