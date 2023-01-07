Journey Till Now – Who and What is The Indic Explorer?

On the 21st Episode of The Indic Explorer Show, my weekly podcast I do a monologue talking about my journey before YouTube, the manner in which I went about starting this channel and how has the story been so far since inception in the last 6 months.

I also take some of the audience questions and talk about future plans and show formats that I intend to experiment with over the coming year.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

