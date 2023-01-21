Episode 18 – The Maratha Empire

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

In this episode, Prathamesh Godbole and Amit Paranjpe discuss the Maratha empire – spanning from its humble origins as a Jagir of Adilshahi to the largest power in the subcontinent before the British conquest. We discuss the great maratha rulers Shivaji Raje, Sambhaji Raje and the Peshwas.

References:

English

Solstice at Panipat, Era of Bajirao, Epoch of Nanasaheb Peshwa, Mastery of Hindustan – Uday Kulkarni

A New History of Marathas, Volumes I-III by G.S Sardesai

Shivbharat – Shivaji Raje’s biography in Sanskrit by a court historian – has been translated to English

History of Marathas- Grant Duff

History of the Maratha People – Kincaid

Translations done by Prathamesh, of selected letters from multiple Marathi sources regarding battles, diplomatic exchanges and other military matters.

Its about ~300 pages equivalent, and covers 1720-1803.

Marathi

Itihasachi Sadhane some 20 volumes- Rajwade

Peshwe Daftar- 40 volumes

Aitihasik Lekh Sangraha – 15 volumes

About 20 different Bakhars, Eg: Panipat – chronicles written by prominent nobles and about major battles. Not always fully reliable, but still a useful source.