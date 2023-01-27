Open Thread, 1/27/2022, Brown Pundits

Some stuff from my Substack: Genetic history with Chinese characteristics – How two Bronze-Age tribes became the world’s 1.3 billion Han (without even changing much genetically) and Venerable Ancestors: untangling the Chinese people’s hybrid Pleistocene origins origins – More than 40,000 years of human evolution in East Asia. I’ve written more about India because it’s super genetically variable, unlike China. But China has more written history.
Also, if anyone wants to know what I’ve been doing with most of my time the last few years, I founded a tech startup, GenRAIT.
Controversial opinion – the origins of a religiously/cleanliness associated hierarchy in South Asia began with the West Siberian Hunter Gatherer component in the IVC.
Their religious rites facilitated the easy imposition of later Bronze Age Steppe men on an existing system, resulting in priestly groups having bigger steppe ancestry.
‘India notifies Pakistan on ‘modification’ of Indus Waters Treaty’
Good Modi govt is righting some wrongs of the initial Nehru years
‘”I am proud that Tamil is the oldest language in the world”: PM Modi at #ParikshaPeCharcha’
Modi twerking hard for that elusive Tamil vote. Hope it doesn’t end with him the way it did for Rajiv Gandhi
Not a fan of the italian maid porker but i like his brother. I admire his passion for population control. R.I.P Sanjay, you insane bastard.
‘”I am proud that Tamil is the oldest language in the world”: PM Modi at #ParikshaPeCharcha’
BJP loves Tamil so much that it would much rather spend 600 crores promoting a dead language instead of Tamil lmao
Modi twerking hard for that elusive Tamil vote. Hope it doesn’t end with him the way it did for Rajiv Gandhi
Ha ha good one
I keep listening to anand ranganathan, sai deepak, and many on the rightwing. For them, islam is the worst thing ever and the biggest danger ever. For me, its the west and christianity.
I see things in terms of rate of change and volatility and ability to make laws and abuse the system and escape immune reaction.
By all measures, it is more probable to survive islam for longer time than christianity. I always say this, kalash survived, yazidis survived, hindus in bali survived, zoroastrians survived, where as in west, no other religious group survived,Even jews were persecuted. And if one notices, rate of change of christianity in last 120 yrs in India, it has been very rapid and fast than christianity. Shouldnt one focus on the fast changing thing than the older slower to change thing?/ Partition and antics of pakistan changed the brains of everyone. It also is the case that perhaps rightwing are bad at maths, they see numbers as bigger threat than rate of change. Also politically muslims are not the ones opposing bjp, it is mostly colonized idiots which is again a product of west. The people opposing are not inspired by islam, but by west. I wonder what gaurav has to say about this. can someone ping him on this question?
You should read Razib’s stuff on Christianity. He’s written a lot. It’s definitely not what you seem to think.
Vijay (old pal, commentor?)
You should read Razib’s stuff on Christianity. He’s written a lot. It’s definitely not what you seem to think.
Its not Christianity per se these days, it is what it has metastasized into; Human Right and Democracy and by extension Samantha Power (and Hillary’s) R2P, Right to Protect. Thats the doctrine they used to bomb Libya back to the Stone Age.
R2P, Human Right and Democracy are just regurgitating Christian Evangelism in a new garb. i.e. the right to convert the pagans and savages.
Christianity cannot be separated from colonialism , neo colonialism , imperialism and poor survival of other religious traditions , whatever its positives might have been.
To me, one of its biggest sin is that it destroyed greeco roman civilization and has abused its ideas to boost itself. Talk of cultural appropriation of the worst kind. And because it is zealous, its counter part is required to also become zealous as well . The fact christians knock the door to convert makes it necessary for others to also do so, repeatedly, endlessly, the competition is endless and forever. Add volatility to it and you will notice zealous movements come about again and again. Protestantism, marxist violence, hitler , now wokeism etc. Often to confront zealotry, other side also has to become so as well because the competition is relentless and forever. co existence is something that is much harder with Christianity than others. Hence i use the term, “rate of change”. christianity destroys relatively stable ecology and forces other side to arm themselves too. And it is in the architecture of christianity to try to use these movements among other things like states, laws etc to further itself.
Mimetic warfare of christianity against all others as explained here.
” Though I am free and belong to no man, I make myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible.To the Jews I became like a Jew, to win the Jews. To those under the law I became like one under the law (though I myself am not under the law), so as to win those under the law.To those not having the law I became like one not having the law (though I am not free from God’s law but am under Christ’s law), so as to win those not having the law.To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all men so that by all possible means I might save some.I do all this for the sake of the gospel, that I may share in its blessings.Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize.
Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last; but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.Therefore I do not run like a man running aimlessly; I do not fight like a man beating the air.No, I beat my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize.”
What do you think the consequences of a world take over ideology shall be on others?.
There are statistical consequences to certain ideas.
‘Instead, right at the start, Pathaan informs us of the deshbhakt protagonist’s Muslim identity without appearing to emphasise it, panders to a populist notion of patriotism that identifies Hindi with the desh (speak to me in Hindi, the hero tells his captors more than once, kyunki Arbi mein tumhe gaali dene mein voh mazaa nahin hai), and an important character assures us that the evil Pakistani is a rogue agent who does not have official sanction for his attack on India.
All bases have been covered. All is well with the world. And we can all go home feeling assured that at least an SRK film did not do to India’s minorities what the rest of Bollywood is doing. Umm. Correct?’
LOL, looks like Pathaan took the liberals for a ride (and their money). Soon SRK will be dancing in some Adani/Ambani wedding, and accepting awards from Modi.
And then we will be back to square 1.
One thing i liked about brownpundits is that no one fell into trap of movies. No one discusses movies here. It means there is a minimum intelligent baseline here. Also, please watch avatar: way of the water please, please, please. The technology of what it took to make it is incredible.
i’m a philistine 🙂
zach latif was much more into Bollywood pop culture stuff. but since he left we have a deficit of that
I am dunking on myself mostly, 14 yrs back i abandoned my pursuit of phd as i realized i would not be a great physicist and ended up depressed only to once again become depressed realizing i was stupid to not take the consolation prize of atleast getting the phd and hence in pain took to twitter, movies, entertainment, pop culture, history , politics etc. one should not compare is now my motto. My friends aimed for something realistic and got it though and i am happy for them. Truly, the path to shitposting comes from failing at something.
James Cameroon is a great director, his stories are stupid but he transports you into an another beautiful world in an immersive way. It takes a genius to do that. India too now has its own small budget james cameroon in rajamouli working within the constraints of Indian cinema and its idiosyncrasies . My earliest recollection of rajamouli is that his works were trash and then one day i saw magadheera, and for a brief moment i saw something no Indian cinema maker could put on such kind of visual action. Others behind me were snickering that it was copied from hollywood, it wasnt, it was something incredible that one was watching an Indian do, the first Indian. Fast forward 14 yrs and james cameroon tells him, “lets talk if you want to work here “.
I guess his view of life was to do the shit that is needed to survive so that he could do what he wanted later in life. India ofcourse has better film makers than him, but none of them can put on a visual spectacle to capture peoples attention to get them to see Indian cinema. With him though, some in hollywood have been watching him from sometime and his recent RRR on netflix got him much more attention. He is not the best film maker in India though, that is mani ratnam but he is the guy who can put on a visual spectacle to capture peoples attention. Attention that once caught can be directed towards the other good products in the country.
Entertainment should be one area where it should be possible to compete with Hollywood on, earn some money that way. Apart from hollywood, the only other thing that sold at the world level was kungfu and kungfu comedy. I hope we earn some $$$ without going woke. It would be a problem for India to earn that way if we were going the china way.
But Modi/rss for all practical purposes have shown that they have no aim at the moment of taking India on the china way.It does piss people off that they are getting accused of the very thing they just dont seem to do. Both ,The moderates are pissed off at the propaganda, the hardliners are pissed off that they arent really hard. VIshwagurus gonna Vishwaguru!!!.
I think movies are out of favor for most millenial males. US movie ticket sales have been continuously declining now for 20 years, even though the overall population and GDP per capita have grown significantly.
I watch anime mainly
Ever since BJP has formed the government hindi is being forced down upon us. I care about the unity of India but Hindi imposition has to stop once and for all.
Yup, no to language imposition. Also no to this nautanki:
PM Modi at the Banaras Hindu University for inauguration of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam
Kannadas vote for BJP, why are they not getting any attention? Why no Kannada or Marathi in the CCS?
Going by the recent polls Kannada and Marathi wont vote for BJP.
We may soon see Bangalore-Delhi and Mumbai-Delhi Sangam 🙂
Venkat,
Is there a particular instance(s) that you want to highlight?
Counter point in Adani matter
https://m.economictimes.com/news/company/corporate-trends/view-what-really-worries-indians-about-adanis-empire/articleshow/97361769.cms?utm_source%3Dtwitter_web%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharebuttons
I don’t care personally about particular individuals but in this case the aim seems to hurt the infra and industrial capacity of India.
Hopefully we have redundancy and resiliency built against such attacks.
The guy who wrote the counter view, Mihir Sharma, is perhaps one of the few writers i take seriously in Indian business. Though he is anti BJP, he doesn’t let his ideology cloud his writing. For the most part.
One good thing is that he is a bona fide capitalist, unlike commies (from certain ethnicities) who cosplay as capitalist in IMF or Chicago business Schools.
Why do UK Pakistanis and Bangladeshis have more diabetes than UK Indians? Socioeconomics?
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Prevalence-of-diagnosed-diabetes-by-ethnic-group-in-the-UK-16-Blue-bar-men-orange_fig2_6937525
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diabetes_in_India
Gujarat does decently OK on diabetes. Punjab and South worst. Bihar and Rajasthan better. Maybe some low calorie malnutrition component.
https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/xhjppw/obesity_rate_in_india/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button
Lines up well with diabetes map
On the Adani thing: I don’t think his empire will collapse but right to ask tough questions on nepotism wrt Modi govt.
None of the Australian banks wanted to underwrite his coalmines in Australia, but SBI did. LIC has been investing more and more money his way. Even now they are throwing in cash as the stock declines. He got the Dharavi deal in Mumbai on the cheap. Clearly, his political connections have a lot to do with his business success and that’s usually not a good sign for a society.
As Arvind Subramanian has said, those who defend the monopolies of Adani and Ambani often point to the Chaebols in South Korea as a model to emulate. But the difference is that they were focused on exports, so them getting rich had the downstream effect of improving the country’s competitiveness.
By contrast, Adani and Ambani mostly own domestic-centric assets like ports, infra, energy and telecom. Sure, Ambani has refineries, which export a lot, but in an age where EVs are rapidly growing, that has a clear sunset and will come faster than most expect.
‘As Arvind Subramanian has said,’
India’s curse is that it has more per capita economists than GDP per capita
A lot of the success of Japanese and South Korean keiretsu and chaebols cam be attributed to the fact that America essentially opened its markets to these countries without demanding the same from them, just to get these countries to develop. India won’t get that kind of access to any major developed country.
I am sure the ambani petroleum exports have come in handy in terms of forex reserves for IN and end customers in west, who are treating RU as an untouchable. Adani is also investing in overseas assets viz. AU coal mines and Haifa port. It is not realistic to expect IN to follow SK path exactly. Decades of home grown socialism + western sponsored ngos have given us first world woke politics while ensuring we have 3rd world economy. Given the ever increasing demands for welfare, I don’t see any other realistic options to this “National Champions” approach to the rapid build out and management of our key infra assets. In some ways, Adani could be the replacement for ILFS. My only concern is Adani also ending up the ILFS way.
Plus there is the “meritocratic “ PLI approach. Even there the people risking their money are being vilified by western shills and keyboard warriors like us.
“He got the Dharavi deal in Mumbai on the cheap.”
Was the Dharavai deal actually cheap? From what I read it was more than twice as high as the next largest bid and seemed quite a reasonable amount given the difficulties in redeveloping such a slum.
You can go further back and look at the so called “Robber Barons” of the USA’s “Gilded Age” that transformed America from a backwater dump at the end of the civil war to the richest most industrialized country in the world at the beginning of the 20th century. These kind of industrialist are actually quite common and maybe even useful for counties at India’s stage of development if they build productive assets instead of just living off of government largess.
Maybe India needs its own Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt or John D. Rockefeller.
https://twitter.com/MIAuniverse/status/1618680282626011138
‘The people who connect all 3 oldest civilisation of Egypt, Mesopotamia and India valley are the Tamils.
The fact is buried , due to India’s own prejudice when they embrace this , things will change. Hopefully they haven’t destroyed everyone’s DNA already.’
Saurav, I guess you did not see the handle of the post.
MIA aka Maya Mathangi Arulpragasam, daughter of a Tamil Terrorist.
The only very South South Asian and who looks it (dark, skinny, and I love that look) who became big. So I give her big pass.
I saw her at Summer Stage, Central Park, NY and Mermaid Parade, Coney Island, NY around 2005 (I think) just as she was becoming well known. Free concerts. I was living with some budding artists (all below 25, I was 46) many blocks away from middle of hipster Williamsburg. I was paying USD 500 to have a basement room with attached toilet. It was great. I was earning enough to save (to be back in SL), and every other evening bring bottles of wine/beer to share with all.
One (or two) of the housemates said there is this Sri Lankan woman who is going to be at the Mermaid Parade and Summer Stage (and Knitting Factory). Also gave me a page from the Village Voice. So ended at both. Somehow did not do Knitting Factory. Maybe because there was an entrance fee
Bottom line, M.I.A. cant articulate what if any oppression the Tamils have had, just a lot of “Agitprop Pop” music. The music is reasonably good, but M.I.A. is probably a milquetoast messenger advocating war for moral fags.
Contrasted to Sinéad O’Connor’s heartfelt songs about the the oppression of the Irish by the English, M.I.A seems sadly lacking. To the contrary of what little political message she sings, she has sold out and joined the establishment. i.e. she
“speaks about terrorism and Sri Lankan politics and all the while lives in a fancy house in a tony neighborhood with her billionaire husband
https://sbarrkum.blogspot.com/2012/02/mia-with-maddona-at-superbowl.html
“moralfags”
lmao Sbarrkum man I did not expect you to use such modern web lingo hahhaha
nah that’s interesting man
lmao Sbarrkum man I did not expect you to use such modern web lingo hahhaha
You would be surprised, I have lived in the ghetto, (harlem, South Bronx) but never used the lingo. Takes a lot of push to get me to use even fuxxer. I blend in with African Americans (or white American) without the need to use street slang.
Same with Sinhala. I dont talk down, have to be courteous specially to the less well off. Manners taught by my parents, specially my mother. Dont bargain, if you cant pay walk away.
I can walk, go to bars in Harlem and Bronx and talk nice. Most semi smart will know I am street savvy. It is about confidence and being yourself.
phyeco
pass on skin color
I did for Obama, till he (and Hilary) bombed Libya
Obama, one of the biggest hypocrites.
we should not give a pass on skin color.
The “sem2sem” bs from that Indian Rajasthani/Punjabi ‘blah’ or whatever the fuck he was was just exhausting, and inane.
Dude flip-flopped like crazy, and couldn’t handle the historical facts and records. Hindutvas make up their own history to cope lmao we IZNT the sem2sem, guy.
Historical facts and records about how there were no Hindus in Bengal and only Buddhists? Lmao.
At least be original and come up with your own unique bs, entertain us. Heard this one a million times from our other neighbour.
Yes historical evidence showing how bangladesh was Buddhist originally with Hindu influence only appearing in the 12th century and even then not changing much conaidering Bangladesh East Bengal was 75% Muslim even before Partition lmao
Actually hilarious seeing indians sem2seming when the differences are so fucking huge.
Lmao, I have zero interest in “sem2sem”.
I’ll talk about it the day Indians open up 100s of “PAK/BAN cuisine” restaurants around the world.
If anything, IMO India should cut all ties and seal both borders completely. Don’t want anything to do with either countries. Modi is far too soft.
Throughout most of the country, BAN is heavily looked down upon (especially for the last 3-4 years), because it’s seen as nothing but a source of illegal immigrants.
And I wonder if many of the “aman ki asha” types in India (outside of Punjab/Haryana) would even exist if Hindi and Urdu weren’t mutually intelligible.
The rate of ‘aman ki asha’ tweets per month from across the border seems to have gone up-
@IsThisReal “I’ll talk about it the day Indians open up 100s of “PAK/BAN cuisine” restaurants around the world.”
By the way, why do ‘Indian’ restaurants abroad serve mainly Muslim food? Isn’t Hindu food marketable?
Do the people in West know that all the tikkas and kababs and tandooris they eat in Indian restaurants get people killed back in India?
LoL @Pak-India groceries and Pak-India restaurants. When will Pakistanis stop this appropriation?
“The rate of ‘aman ki asha’ tweets per month from across the border seems to have gone up
Pakistanis churn out 100 podcasts/week. Always some dumb guy all decked up in the ek-jodi good clothes they have pretending to know a lot… sounding all serious… This pretentiousness is a feature of how Pakistanis talk in Urdu.
badi-badi baatein, vada-pav khate… Dhanda aise nai chalta boss.
Pakistanis don’t get the game yet. Thousands of Indians with PhDs in Physics, Math, Biochem,… thought they will win Nobel prizes, yet all we manage to do is get R1 tenure . Our best of the best CS folks were expected to make search engines, yet all we manage to do is work as L8 in Google dreaming of becoming a Principal one day…
World is complicated, Indian business environment is even more complicated. Bangalore is no Silicon Valley. Kunal Shahs of Bangalore will steal all Pakistani entrepreneur’s ideas and kick them out like he does with naive Indians. Some VC out of Bangalore will leak their balance sheet. This is not a game Pakistanis can learn from India, IF they manage to do it, it will be by themselves. Like we Indians can’t make NVIDIA or Tencent (yet), Pakistanis can’t make Infosys (yet). There is a lot that happens beneath the surface.
At the end of the day money is trust and work quantified. Trust takes time to build.
Astaghfirullah! badi behaya quom hai! humari shaadi ki rasmein chura lein, khana churaya, humara dance aur music bhi appropriate kar liya:
Pakistani Wedding dance Bollywood song performance
Karo na apna phuddu Pakistani nikah ceremony, … ahem nikah seminar.
Vegetarian food is not marketable in the west. It’s not vegan so hippies avoid it and it doesn’t have meat so everyone else skips it.
The Pakistani restuarants here usually don’t use the Indian. The ones that still do are mostly run by Indian Muslims.. basically. N. Indian Muslim diet and our diet is quite similar so it doesn’t matter.
LOL than be like the rest of your countrymen and “look down on us” and leave us out of your Hindutva delusions. You don’t seem to be capable of that, neither do your countrymen. They “look down” on us but on the same breath want us to be the sem2sem and part of “muh Greater india” bs “we are da same brozzer!!” you guys are seriously obsessed too ngl
Just leave us out of it, thanks. You read what Razib said about what Bangladeshi peasants think about your whole “muh civilizational brotherhood” bs, right? They don’t agree lol
“Vegetarian … it.”
American Vegan food is trash.
Saale 15 dollar ka ghaans-phuns khilate hain. Argulla apni mariyal bhains ko na khilaun main…
I have these Chinese American, Valley-girl, yoga-vegan, colleagues who sometime make us eat at Sweet Green restaurant chain,🤢. I do it just to go with the group. But 🤮, $15 down the gutter. Bread butter tastes better.
Some really committed European vegan restaurants do delight. The best I have had ever was: https://thefoodtemple.com/ in Lisbon, many excellent ones in the lower countries. Brilliant people these European hippie vegan chefs, Indian vegetarians should learn from them rather than putting ghee/cumin/onion/inger-garlic/garam-masala in everything.
“The Pakistani restuarants … similar so it doesn’t matter.”
Nope, you are wrong. It is always Pakistanis. I get my groceries from such places, eat at such places. I know what I am talking about.
https://theprint.in/national-interest/return-of-the-muslim-from-modi-sermon-to-pathaan-to-bharat-jodo-yatra/1339143/
‘ They now believe that politically they have now solidified their electoral proposition. Hindus are not going to be divided again until at least 2024. Most of the key Hindutva/RSS objectives have been achieved.
All key temples are being renovated and, at least for visibility, being reclaimed. Ujjain and Varanasi are done, Mathura is on the way. The acceptance of this Hinduness is so wide that so many of the tableaux on Republic Day feature Hindu gods and goddesses. Even that of Jammu and Kashmir with Amarnath. Is there still any mileage to be gained from this constant targeting of Muslims?
Especially so at a time when India has just stepped into its G-20 presidency, which Modi is using as his larger political proposition to his voter base: Leadership of the world. It’s the wrong time, then, to light new fires of popular protest or global liberal criticism, or provoke terror attacks. He and his party now need social calm, at least till the summer of 2024.
That may be minimalistic, but it’s still a logical explanation for this change.
Excellent thoughts on Indian foreign policy by an ex-Singapore FM (who is of Indian origin). A journalist attended the speech and summed up the key points:
https://twitter.com/MattooShashank/status/1618264170797109252
Basically, he argues you shouldn’t think about the current geopolitical situation as analogue to the Cold War. China is not against the current order on ideological grounds like the USSR and there is much greater interdependence between it and the US than there ever was for the USSR.
The US is also going to become more transactional and allies of both countries more and more uneasy with both. See Europe’s complaint’s about the US industrial subsidies or the annoyance of Russia over China’s tepid support for its war.
He argues that India is uniquely well-suited to this new ambiguous strategic environment and lists his reasons. Well-worth reading. The full speech can be viewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usjY4IKxAeA
It was presided over by Jaishankar himself and was sponsored by the Indian ministry of external affairs, so it’s as official as it gets. I’ve remarked in the last thread how impressed I am over India’s foreign policy in the last few years and this tells me that Jaishankar has a lot to do with it (which may seem obvious, but there are many foreign ministers with minimal influence over policy. Pakistan’s current one is a good example).
Disagree about Europe’s complaints being of any significance. People need to have a historical perspective over these things. For instance, US and Europe engaged in a full blown trade war in the 60s. Look up the Chicken Tax which is also weirdly the reason why European car manufacturers don’t sell pick up trucks in the US.
France left the NATO central command and kicked out US troops, also in the 1960s. Did any of these disputes cause Europe to become more independent? No. France quietly joined back the NATO central command just a few years after refusing to support the US invasion of Iraq. And now, Scholz is an old school commie who hates the US but despite being the literal Prime Minister of Germany, he cannot do anything. When US says send tanks to Ukraine, Germany will send tanks to Ukraine. Utimately Europeans know who runs the show and they will always fall in line.
I don’t know if the current Cold War is like the previous one, but the main thing to keep in mind is that Americans perceive it to be like the old one and act like it’s the old one. There is a real momentum to reduce trade with China on the US side and while it can’t be cut overnight, things are moving in that direction.
Also don’t think much of that manufacturing will move to India. The Americans had a delusional phase between 2010-2020 where they expected India will fall in line but I don’t think they expect that anymore. They would generally prefer manufacturing and services to move out of Asia in general and come back to the US and if not to at least the American Hemisphere.
Modi talking about Tamil (whatever maybe the factuality of the eulogy) is causing extreme angst among all the intelligentsia – be it trads, raitas, V1s, “fact-checkers” or the leftwinger who is just looking for any lifesaver.
Only one group kangs about language consistently (since 80-90 years) and has constructed a political pole around it. Modi is only registering his cognizance of it.
Yadavs kang about “being Yadav”, V1s are slipping into a victim mentality, Kammas have an evolutionary foodfight with Kapus and Reddys, Lingayats want to be their own religion. Jat Sikhs look set to become the next Puritans and Mallu Muslims are forming the Fourth Caliphate.
People asking “how Sanskrit not the oldest?” are not helping themselves. Virtually no other single group has created a political mobilisation around any IA language identity within India. So yes, Modi is recognizing Tamil as the “oldest language” just as Mulayam got the Padma Vibhushan for just “being Yadav”.
I really hope some North Indian group starts kanging about Sanskrit or any Prakrit consistently. The only IA language being kanged about is Urdu which is not surprising for our Gangetic brethren.
@Bhimrao “Pakistani Wedding dance Bollywood song performance”
We didn’t appropriate Vedic culture.
Bollywood represents hybrid of Islamo-Delhite (i.e. ‘late Mughal’) and 2 flavors of Western culture, colonial and modern. You just don’t realize it, that’s all.
If Bollywood was even remotely Vedic, they would not cover the women’s breasts. Almost all the pre-Islamic sculptures, engravings and paintings show women without breast covering. (And men draped in chadors)
The women of Bali are unaffected by Islamic or British influences and here’s how they dress – https://www.cardcow.com/images/set704/card00085_fr.jpg
Your weddings are full of Islamic influences, e.g. men wearing Sherwani – where do you think these originate from?
You have lost your original culture due to waves of invasions and colonialism. Few things that remain are Sansrkit chants during your events and things like Yoga. (Though Yoga itself was appropriated from IVC by Aryan elites.)
“Bollywood represents hybrid of Islamo-Delhite (i.e. ‘late Mughal’) and 2 flavors of Western culture, colonial and modern.”
Nope.
“You just don’t realize it, that’s all.”
Tu maane ya na maane dildara…
“If Bollywood was even remotely Vedic, they would not cover the women’s breasts. Almost all the pre-Islamic sculptures, engravings and paintings show women without breast covering. (And men draped in chadors)”
Where do I start here?
“Your weddings are full of Islamic influences, e.g. men wearing Sherwani – where do you think these originate from?”
Lucknow? what were you thinking?
“You have lost your original culture due to waves of invasions and colonialism.”
Me or you?
“Few things that remain are Sansrkit chants during your events and things like Yoga.”
This is endless…
“(Though Yoga itself was appropriated from IVC by Aryan elites.)”
🥱
I’m no mullah, but I’m pretty sure your prophet didn’t ask brides to wear red, have a mehendi ceremoney, have a sangeet ceremony, have grooms arrive with a baraat and what not.
Pretty clear who’s following whom.
Funny how you can find tons of Pakistanis across the internet complaining about how Hindu their weddings are, and yet you get to read stuff like this on BP.
@IsThisReal Prophet (pbuh) didn’t create Afghan, Turkic, Iranian, Central Asian, Sogdian or Khwarezmian culture.
Most of what we call Indo-Islamic in South Asia is basically Iranic, Afghan and Central Asian culture.
(Core Arab culture is Wahabi culture.)
i agree on the first comment. ‘indo-islamic’ culture is persianate
the second is way more complicated than you present. the arabs are mentioned as early as the Assyrians (800s BC) as people who occupy the liminal zone btwn the fertile crescent and arabia. i would breakdown arabs of arabia into 3 classes
– the desert bedouin pastoralist (this is the stereotype most ppl have)
– town/oasis dwellers of the desert (these the ppl of mecca as well as the origin of the sauds, who come from the nejd city of diriyah)
– the inhabitants of the liminal zone that interacted extensively with ppl in the levant and mesopatamia. these were the arabs of petra and the nabateans, as well as the ancestors (at least in part or whole) of the roman emperors elagabalus and alexander severus and philip ‘the arab.’ they were in late antiquity the two polities run by the ghassanids and lakhimids in coordination with the byzantines and sassanians respectively
(note that south arabia in Yemen was arabicized after Islam; it’s native language, some of which still exist, is closer to the ethiopian semitic languages)
much of early Islamic corpus to me seems to really fall into #2 and #3, though ppl romanticize it as #1 (in the battle of yarmuk the arabs fought on foot, not on horses or camels). additionally, i am of the view that #3 is really the most important (the arabic in the koran is northern nabataean), but the fitna of the 680s integrated traditions from #2 into the corpus (i believe muhammad’s illiteracy is an aspect of the integration of #1; a sophisticated town-dwelling merchant is unlikely to be entirely illiterate).
that being said, more concretely, many aspects of ‘islamic culture’ like legalism, madrassas and hadiths seem to be inherited from jewish/christian and later persian cultural traditions (no surprise that the foremost hadith compiler was from bukhara). the philosophical element still preserved in shia islam is hellenic.
Very informative, thanks Razib. Origin of early Islam in or close to Levant is a very interesting theory.
Do you think the early Arab conquests were led by a faction within the Ghassanids/Lakhmids?
Wahabbi/Salafi culture originates in Najd and is inspired by Hanbali school.
Hejaz was not Salafi until the 18th century a did not fully become one until the formation of Saudi Arabia.
is it even salafi today? my understanding is just like shia in the east other forms of sunni islam exist in the hejaz (obv mecca, but even outside of it)
I lived in Saudia Arabia for 2 years couple of decades ago. At the time, Riyadh ( centre of Najd) was the strictest when it came to morality policing.. full veil was strictly enforced for women (including face covering, beheading after Friday prayers etc etc), shops shut down at prayer time etc. hejaz region of Jeddah / Medina were quite relaxed in comparison, and so were the eastern regions of the Eastern Province ( lot of Shia/Irani influence)
So undoubtedly salafi influence is less common in those regions even today. Although hard to tell. All Friday sermons are controlled by the monarchs, Imams appointed by government, Saudi government also demolished many important Islamic sites.. ( houses of Sahaba etc). My brother just came back from Madinah, he is a Salafi himself but even he was pissed off at Saudi govt at the wholesale destruction/ intentionally leaving these sites of Islamic heritage in disrepair.
What are Saudi leaders justification of demolishing important religious sites? Is it like they are not that important. Or is it just that since they are ‘custodians of Islam’, no one can really challenge them?
Something similar is happening in India as well. BJP has demolished various smaller temples to make way for the grand temple at Ayodhya. There has been opposition to this, and the opposition has tried its best to portray BJP as anti Hindu. But since the BJP/RSS is seen as Hindutva personified, there is hardly any traction for this theory.
Saurav @
Re Saudi indifference to religious sites around Mecca, I remember a nyt article 10 years back narrating an exchange:-
Mecca reconstruction opposer:- when I circumambulating the kabbah, the mountains in the background look good/inspiring. This new high rise will block that view.
Saudi official :- why are you looking at the mountains? Shouldn’t you focus on the kaabah?
My tldr; is that Saudi interpretation of Islam does not believe in any veneration of physical objects. Very unlike the interpretation in PK, IN and BD where any damage to Holy book whether accidental or otherwise triggers riots.
“yet you get to read stuff like this on BP.”
The whole thread started with a silly dance video someone posted, which was basically one more example of Indian dudes voracious consumption of ‘light skinned girl does something’.
From there things devolved into the usual stale culture conversation that props up here all too often.
One thing surprised me in the Bay Area. I expected to see a lot of South Indian tech dudes with light skinned arranged marriage wives. This hasnt been the case. Wives are usually on the darker and taller side. I guess when it actually comes to the big decisions, people select based on more practical considerations (education etc) than skin color.
“Indian dudes voracious consumption of ‘light skinned girl does something’.”
Nah bro, I deny this accusation.
“From there things … all too often.”
There is no conversation here. Pakistani bas pagal ho gaye hain…
“One thing surprised … skin color.”
(a) Its not like they have much choice. Marriage market here is fierce.
(b) Happens often: the guy is the usual quiet, introvert Telugu, girl is NI (god forbid if Bengali or Delhi-maal) hustler, ends miserably. I never recommend Madraasis marry NI women, SIs are too nice to handle this rayta.
(3) Importing arrange marriage bride from India: Situation is bad, you should listen to the negotiations. One of my Telugu mate talked to this girl from Vijawada on some Madraasi matrimony site, she had done some Masters from IIIT or something, girl droned on and on and on about her career goals and how she will need support after marriage to do her PhD, and then digging on and on and on about the GC status of my friend. He had many similar experiences.
Telugu people are nice overall but very haraami when it comes to American visa. Plus I think they are sending over so many people that a lot of their not so bright people are already here and that is painting a easier story in homeland.
Bhimrao – “Your weddings are full of Islamic influences, e.g. men wearing Sherwani – where do you think these originate from?”
Lucknow? what were you thinking?
Lol. It’s a Central Asian/Mughal bastardization of Chokha coats that are worn by people of Caucasus. Turks used to call it the dress of the Sherwani (people of Sherwan, South Caucasus).
Bhimrao – “Where do I start here?”
Nowhere. It’s going to be a tough job trying to find picture of pre-Islamic period paintings, idols or stone engravings of women with breasts covered. Maybe if you tried hard enough you will, but surely wasn’t the norm.
North Indian high culture is basically Perso-Islamic with lot of local flavor. This escapes notice of many Hindu Nats because it’s so deeply embedded. The Western culture that is being adopted these days is easily identifiable because it’s recent and not that ingrained ( yet) but the Persianate-Islamic one flies under the radar of many. People wear Sherwani and suits to weddings but rarely does anyone wear Lungi as formal attire. Bollwyood just encapsulates the same.
This is the real area why there is some similarity and familiarty amongst Pakistan/India ( common Muslim and British high culture and cuisine ). Not some ancient civilizational binding based on caste making everyone from Tamil Nadu to Punjab feel sem2sem.
I would take it a step further and argue that Hindutva is nothing but European nationalism combined with Islamic religious brotherhood.
Nothing wrong with that imo. Religious innovation/ Bidah is a good thing.
Well that is quite obvious. The whole Hindu Rasthra rhetoric is like ripoff of Islamic Caliphate imposing Sharia. Anti Caste movement is the Ummah movement. And the justifications for all the nationalistic / racialist elements came from Europe.
Hindutva is actually good for the Hindus since it is a modern movement that provides them with a strong united identity against Islamic and Christian/Western/united Chinese fronts in the global space.. but remains to be seen if it is going to actually accommodate various groups within India (Hindu or non) or create more enemies within.
you guys are ignoring the role of the idea of christendom/west. i mean, the idea of the ummah exists, but when hindutva was emerging western civilization was at its overwhelming peak.
Man forget breast covering even veils existed in pre Islamic era (called Avagunthana) this is where the modern Ghoonghat traditions come from.
Btw, the idiot Modi thinks he went native with his attire ( e.g. https://m.economictimes.com/thumb/msid-97300697,width-1200,height-900,resizemode-4,imgsize-46928/pm-modi.jpg ).
Nothing he wears even remotely resembles how natives dressed up in pre-Islamic period.
you need to chill out. your comments don’t exhibit an awesome mind with rich detailed understandings of things that might give you the slack i might otherwise give. i concede you aren’t a moron, so congratulations though.
I totally wouldn’t want to be banned, but I don’t think you can ban me while I’m armed with VPN.
right, but i can recognize your mix of midwittery and condescension. but i guess you’re OK since you are just a muslim version of the internet-hindus i have to tolerate here. by your very behavior and comportment you show your hand as to who is truly your kind 🙂
They “look down” on us but on the same breath want us to be the sem2sem and part of “muh Greater india” bs “we are da same brozzer!!” you guys are seriously obsessed too ngl
Lmao. What?
You do realize that most proponents of ‘greater India’ call PAK/BAN a part of the country in an extremely condescending manner, right? It’s the furthest thing from whatever brotherhood impression you have. Why on earth would they “brozzer!!” muslims of all people? Lol. Some even straight up advocate war.
Reminds me of this one-
https://twitter.com/Anam_Iqbal_/status/1551208965484060673
QTs to the tweet I posted earlier today are a pretty good reflection of the current sentiment. Vast majority wants to cut all ties, now more than ever. No interest in any brotherhood.
‘aman ki asha’ types can keep dreaming.
Probably the only reason IND-BAN relations aren’t bad is because no terrorism. Modi still gets shat on regularly (and rightly so) for not fencing the entire border, and announcing new trains to connect both countries. Wonder how things will be post Hasina and Modi.
Still rattled onto the next thread 😭
‘they want us to be sem2sem we know their agenda’, yeah what? that you are slightly ‘whiter’ on average and we feel inferior?
sure that’s why I am including freaking Bangladesh & South India in this binding again and again.
@IsThisReal is right. Obsessed with you and your modern nation state? Lmao if anything Pak/Ban are looked down upon. Though that’s another topic. But it’s a shithole v/s shithole comparison so even coming out on top doesn’t mean anything.
It’s simple. There are clusters of sub-regions that are binded together and separated from others by atleast one factor. There is a Indian/call it whatever you want civilizational region. It’s real. I have provided the basis. You can’t for yours (except same taxation +army muhbritish effects)
It’s so funny seeing you all not being able to answer that societal division point and trying to divert it. A continuous landmass showing such a unique system for societal division (not seen anywhere else) doesn’t prove anything? Lmfao lying again and again. Let me repeat, it’s because they are civilisationally connected.
Prove otherwise and I will accept that I am wrong.
sem2sem/hindutvavadi/truschke was right labels are all you can use.
I have already said that just because you are part of a larger civilisation with other regions doesnt mean you are sem2sem with everything within. For instance, Normandy is different from Arpitania. Both still linguistically connected to form a larger nation. Again straw-manning and coping, that’s all you can do.
It’s absolutely pathetic and hilarious at the same time.
Here again the Indian goes off about muh skin tone muh I am whiter n shieet lmao I could not care less if Bangladeshis have dark skin tones similar to South Indians, we are still linguistically, culturally ethnically religiouslyand phenotypically different from them and Indians as a whole.
India and Pakistan share those ethno-linguistic cultural ties(outside of the Balochis/Pahstuns) tho so I dc much for that
Cannot believe they’re still going on about the historically inaccurate “civilization binding” crap again holy you’re like a broken clock.
get a grip and let it go, we are not sem2sem
https://www.speedtest.net/global-index
5G doing its thing.
Still remember when GTA V came out, took me a week to download it with BSNL.
all this pak/ind/bang stuff. i think the comparison to sri lanka is instructive. i’m leaving off what the instruction is, but i think it’s obvious
I dont understand what u mean here tbh
Sri Lanka is doing pretty splendid in many facets i.e. cleaner, better organized, better run, less pollution, safer,etc
Think they’ll bounce back from their economic troubles fine but it may take some time idk
Do you think the early Arab conquests were led by a faction within the Ghassanids/Lakhmids?
sort of. the historical records are one-sided. but my moderate-confidence model
– liminal ‘advanced’ arabs (‘saracens’) who espouse some sort of sectarian christianity at least nominally take over near east
– their sectarian arab religion transforms into an ethnic religion and starts stripping elements that align with melkite christianity
– fitna of 680s splits on regional lines, muhammad is retconned as a meccan/arabian figure rather than a prophet of northern arabia
– 690s final split of arab muslims from their milieu as a distinct ethno-religion (ummayyads stopped worshipping in damascus church in their own alcove this decade; built masjid)
– 700-750 the integration of non-arab clients into the new religion causes tension because of its originally christian universal element at tension with arab racial supremacism now
– after 750, the abbassids overthrow the old arab ascendancy even if they are from it, and iranians start to reshape islam (many of these are central asian iranians, like al-bukhari) so it’s recognizable to what we know by 850 as the sunni-shia division starts to be starker
Fascinating. This is quite similar to the model I heard on the History of Byzantium podcast, who btw might be an interesting guest for your Unsupervised Learning podcast.
a prophet named muhammad is alluded to by an Armenian (?) priest writing in syria or something in the early 7th cent. i think it’s plausible there was a prophetic figure like this. these were common around 600, and there were lots of weird ‘heterodox’ religions (the mandaeans are still with us). and much of the sirah lit is pretty old. but a massive proportion of the ‘doctors of the ulema’ were of iranian ancestry (even if arabicized)…the arab muslims were just culturally hijacked by their far more numerous subjects after the abbasid revolution…
(note that the sunni-shia thing really started heating up in the 9th century after the mu’tazila failure)
If I remember correctly from that episode, that Armenian priest doesn’t actually name Muhammad, instead just mentioning a prophet of the Ishmaelites. Either way, a historical Muhammad doesn’t seem unlikely. I can imagine a scenario where disruption in trade due to the almost apocalyptic Byzantine-Sassanid War causes the merchant Muhammad to get religion and later start his own warband.
Victoria Nuland of “Fuck the EU” fame.
She just visited SL again. Twice within a couple of months. The “color” revolution and protests were not successful enough I guess. So probably here to orchestrate a second round. (Was reasonably sucessful in Pakistan, Imran Khan got ousted)
====
Nord Stream pipeline bombing:
“Senator Cruz, like you, I am, and I think the administration is, very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 is now, as you like to say, a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea.
I am surprised she did not try to implicate Russia
Watch: Top US Official Hails Nord Stream 2 Sabotage In Senate Testimony
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/watch-top-us-official-hails-nord-stream-2-sabotage-senate-testimony
she is coming for India. : (
The whole Hindu Rasthra rhetoric is like ripoff of Islamic Caliphate imposing Sharia. Anti Caste movement is the Ummah movement. And the justifications for all the nationalistic / racialist elements came from Europe.
@S Qureishi
This kind of pop-analysis is common among the left-wing commentariat. Easy to prepare and easy to consume and easy to poop out.
Much of Hindutva’s counter-mobilisation has linkages with electoral compulsions. Many internal contradictions are only resolved by the exigencies of the ballot box.
Unlike Sharia, Islamic Caliphates or European racialism – Hindutva has not jettisoned practicality in favor of absolutes. And stop with the platitudes to an imaginary Ummah. It only exists among Arabs. Subcontinental muslims are second-class.
Ancient genome of Empress Ashina reveals the Northeast Asian origin of Göktürk Khanate
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jse.12938