4 thoughts on “The genetics of an Odisha Brahmin”

    1. Oh ok! I am reading some archaeology papers on Anuradhapura which is likely the first point of habitation for the Iron Age migration of Prince Vijaya from Orissa.

      Reply

  3. Which one is Guju Vania dot on second graph? The different greens are kind of similar. Want to see how far I am off from this community.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brown Pundits