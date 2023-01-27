Brown Pundits
a discussion of things brown….
Click to see larger version.
Hi Razib…where are the Sinhalese placed in relation to the Orissa Brahmins?
no one knows. i’ve been begging for sinhalese samples for years and no dice.
Oh ok! I am reading some archaeology papers on Anuradhapura which is likely the first point of habitation for the Iron Age migration of Prince Vijaya from Orissa.
Which one is Guju Vania dot on second graph? The different greens are kind of similar. Want to see how far I am off from this community.
4 thoughts on “The genetics of an Odisha Brahmin”
