Hindenburg vs. Adnani

Don’t know much about this, but I noticed it hit WSJ today, India’s Adani Group Fails to Halt Short-Seller Driven Decline:
A giant Indian conglomerate couldn’t stop the freefall in its shares and bonds set off by an American short seller in what has grown into a bitter fight over the empire created by one of India’s richest and most politically connected businesspeople.
Adani Group, an energy and infrastructure company, released its 413-page rebuttal to the short seller’s claims just as the trading week began in Asia. Investors weren’t convinced and dumped shares of the company on Monday, bringing the total value lost to $64 billion since last week.
The fight could have wide implications for India’s power industry and for its transition to clean energy. It has also caused billions of dollars in losses for Indian investors who have helped drive up the company’s share price to stratospheric levels.
You can find the Hindenburg Ressearch Report here. This part jumped out at me:
Most large companies hire credible, well-known external auditing firms in order to give investors confidence that their financials are being independently reviewed by a capable team.
Given the complexity of Adani Total Gas and, particularly, Adani Enterprises, with 156 subsidiaries and many more affiliates and joint ventures, one would expect a large, highly experienced team to be monitoring its labyrinthian corporate structure.[62]
But Adani Group has apparently shunned this approach, choosing a tiny auditor named Shah Dhandharia to oversee the audits for these two public companies.
Shah Dhandharia’s website has gone offline during our investigation and now appears to have no website. Archived versions of the website as of February 2020 show that the firm was comprised of only 4 audit partners and 7 support staff.[63]
Of the partners featured on its team page, we found that 3 were in their 20s – hardly the level of experience or seniority needed to seriously scrutinize one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful businessmen.
Apparently, the Adani group has a 413-page rebuttal to the short-sellers. Rebuttals often take more time/space…but I not going to lie, I am not surprised at the length here…
(though some short-sellers have done sketchy things, my own view is short-sellers are an essential part of af functioning market and discourage crony-capitalism)
As per @saiarav twtr thread, the part about Adani not hiring one of the big auditors is still in dispute. He has locked his account otherwise would have linked here.
That’s even worse. There should be no dispute about a public company’s auditor.
As per this business standard report
“The Adani group has said the alleged accounting or fraud type assertions or “investigation” by US-based Hinderburg Research is “devoid of facts” as of the group’s nine public listed entities, eight are audited by one of the big-six auditing companies.”
https://wap.business-standard.com/article-amp/companies/adani-counters-hindenburg-charges-says-top-firms-are-auditing-8-group-cos-123012701179_1.html
As per rest of report , the conglomerate may be hiring some smaller auditing firms for other non listed companies.
Shortsellers, by incentive, have to be more sophisticated and be spot on their research because shorting a company is way more riskier than going long, as the losses on a short are unlimited.
I think 4-5 years ago, Hindenberg group did a hit piece on Canadian Cannabis company Aphria (now merged with Tilray) that I invested, and exposed an elaborate accounting fraud by upper management by exposing the inflated values of their Carribean and South American acqisitions and funneling of funds back to upper managements via shady means. The company before this hit piece was touted as having the best fundamentals, but Hindeberg claimed it was mostly fraudulent. (https://hindenburgresearch.com/aphria-a-shell-game-with-a-cannabis-business-on-the-side/) The stock cratered >50% the next day. It did bounce back on a sector wide rally a couple of years later and I made a shit lot of money but knew that the management and the entire sector was tainted so cashed out with profit. The market cap of the company has lost 90% since then. I would say 75-80% of the claims made by Hindeberg were right. They did exxagerate but they weren’t wrong.
Not knowing anything about this Adani case, but I would suspect Hindenberg is more right than wrong, that’s how they make money.
Does anybody know what is the timeline for when this matter will be resolved conclusively? Or this is initial salvo of series of wave attacks?
these disputes can last a long time. bill ackman took 6 years to concede defeat in his herbalife short
You only need to look at the absurd P/E ratio to know something’s off.