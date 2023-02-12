Sunny Narang in Conversation with Dr. Omar Ali.

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

Sunny Narang, a Punjabi born and brought up in Delhi with ancestral roots in Pakistan, speaks for Dr. Ali on Punjabis; they also talk about culture and people who have and continue to shape history of the sub-continent.

Some of the books talked about on the episode.

Indiraji Through my Eyes: Usha Bhagat

The City of Hope The Faridabad Story L.C. Jain

The South Asian Papers” , a collection of 16 papers by Stephen Philip Cohen

All These Years: A Memoir by Raj Thapar

Civilization and Capitalism: 15th-18th Century by Fernand Braudel