Nimrata Nikki Haley is running for President of the United States of American.
1) She’s a donor-class wet dream and a throwback to the pre-Trump Republican party. I don’t think this is going to work, but who knows?
2) It’s America, you do what you want, but not going to lie; Bobby Jindal was always a bit too unctuous in his urge to emphasize his American bonafides. Haley’s biography strikes me as more natural and relatable.
3) I think she may be tapped for VP on identity politics grounds by the Republican party. Interesting VP debate with Kamala Devi Harris.
One thought on “Open Thread, 2/17/2023, Brown Pundits”
Met her once at an event. Had a brief conversation. Seemed nice enough. But I don’t think even she thinks she has a chance at being the nominee. She is definetely running for VP which she has a very good chance.
On the topic of Nikki Haley and the next YouTube CEO, any idea why Indians are in so many leadership positions while East Asians aren’t. In education and entry level jobs both groups are equally competent but only Indians seem to climb to top positions.