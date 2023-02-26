Abhivardhan on Indic Futurism – A Civilizational Vision for the Future

On the 26th Episode of The Indic Explorer Show, I spoke to Abhivardhan from Bharat Pacific on the topic of Indic Futurism – A Civilizational Vision for the Future.

It is a topic that is part of the larger vision of Indic Modernity. While the Traditionalists and Conservatives have been well documented in the Socio-Cultural Civilizational space, the Indic Modernists have been less studied.

While Modernists do study the past and take lessons from it. What differentiates them from others in the Civilizational renaissance movement is that they are present in the future and present a more futuristic vision.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/