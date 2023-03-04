The Keralite Martial Art Kalaripayattu & How it Influenced the Foundation of Chinese Kung Fu

On the 27th Episode of The Indic Explorer Show, I spoke to Ram Sundar on ‘Kalaripayatu’ – The Ancient Keralite martial art tradition, its principles and the combat training methods.

We also covered the fascinating and less known story of a South Indian prince Bodidharma, going to China and teaching the shaolin monks this martial art. This leads us to the origin story of modern day Kung Fu which sprouted from Kalari.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

Do subscribe to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/theindicexplorer

and follow me here

Twitter- https://twitter.com/theindicexplor1

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theindicexplorer/

Substack-https://digitaldharma.substack.com/