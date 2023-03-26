Episode 20: History of Europeans in India

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

Prathamesh and Omar talk to Maneesh about Europeans in India.

This a precursor to a dedicated episode on the history of British in India.

Books and References:

Indica by Arrian

A Forgotten Empire by Robert Sewell

The First Republic: The Untold True Story of the Imperial Karbhari Sarkar by Venkatesh Rangan

White Mughals and The Anarchy by William Dalrymple