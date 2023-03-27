Ankit Bhuptani on Dharma and LGBTQ

On the 31st Episode of The Indic Explorer Show, I spoke to Ankit Bhuptani a person from the Queer community and a practitioner of Hinduism on how he reconciles both these identities. He also talks about Hinduism and its commentary on LGTBQ identities. He is a TEDX Speaker as well as an activist for LGBTQ rights in the United Nations. Do check this one out for a unique perspective.

The Indic Explorer YouTube channel focusses on the interplay of Indic culture with modernity explored through different facets in the socio-cultural sphere.

