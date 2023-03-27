Conversation with Pooja Sharma: Founder The Sarvodya Collective

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

Maneesh is in a freewheeling conversation with Pooja Sharma, founder of The Sarvodya Collective. A NPO working to build awareness and allyship for Neurodiversity as a cause.

You can mail Pooja at [email protected]

The Sarvodya Collective Instagram handle: https://instagram.com/thesarvodyacollective

Inclusive Duniya Instagram handle: https://instagram.com/inclusiveduniya