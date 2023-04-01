Episode 21: South India Post Vijayanagar Empire till 1857

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

Shrikanth talks to Maneesh about the History of South India post Vijayanagar kingdom till the year 1857. He talks about the varies polities, their interactions and the Europeans among other facets that shaped the history of Deccan.

He wraps up the episode with the socio-cultural legacy of this period.

