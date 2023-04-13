Conversation with Chitra Iyer: Founder- Space2Grow a Social Impact Firm

 

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on LibsynAppleSpotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

Chitra Iyer, Co-founder and CEO of Space2Grow, talks to Maneesh about Anti Child Trafficking, Digital Safety and making  Indians employable.

 

You can read more about Space2Grow on:

Website : www.space2grow.in
LinkedIn  – Space 2 Grow (https://www.linkedin.com/company/space-2-grow/)
Facebook – Space2grow (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064233876263)
Twitter – space2grow_llp (https://twitter.com/space2grow_llp)

 

