The once and future India

A lot of the media is writing about how India’s population is now, or will be any moment, bigger than China. The issue I always have with these narratives is India is a big country; UP has a total fertility rate of around 3, while West Bengal is closer to 1.5. I assembled data on TFR’s in administrative divisions across India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. I plotted by population and TFR (the second chart is log-transformed so you can see more of the labels). Click to enlarge.
Also attached the table below.
|Division
|Population
|TFR
|Barisal Division
|8555000
|2.2
|Chittagong Division
|29958000
|2.3
|Dhaka Division
|50918000
|1.9
|Khulna Division
|15892000
|2.0
|Mymensingh Division
|11396000
|2.1
|Rajshahi Division
|18965000
|2.3
|Rangpur Division
|17466000
|2.3
|Sylhet Division
|11438000
|2.2
|Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)
|4046000
|3.8
|Balochistan
|12344000
|4.5
|Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)
|1205000
|3.8
|Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)
|2130000
|2.8
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)
|35525000
|3.9
|Punjab
|110012000
|3.1
|Sindh
|47886000
|3.5
|Andhra Pradesh
|54520000
|1.8
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1617000
|2.2
|Assam
|35607000
|2.3
|Bihar
|125029000
|3.4
|Chhattisgarh
|28034000
|2.3
|Goa
|1631000
|1.7
|Gujarat
|67600000
|2.2
|Haryana
|29780000
|2.1
|Himachal Pradesh
|7252000
|1.7
|Jammu and Kashmir
|13952000
|1.8
|Jharkhand
|38070000
|2.5
|Karnataka
|66891000
|1.9
|Kerala
|35699000
|1.8
|Madhya Pradesh
|85582000
|2.7
|Maharashtra
|122153000
|1.8
|Manipur
|3117000
|2.2
|Meghalaya
|3437000
|3.0
|Mizoram
|1207000
|2.1
|Nagaland
|2411000
|2.0
|Odisha
|46982000
|2.1
|Punjab
|30405000
|1.9
|Rajasthan
|79536000
|2.4
|Sikkim
|688000
|1.2
|Tamil Nadu
|77841000
|1.7
|Telangana
|39364000
|1.8
|Tripura
|4390000
|1.7
|Uttar Pradesh
|237882000
|3.1
|Uttarakhand
|11519000
|2.0
|West Bengal
|100098000
|1.6