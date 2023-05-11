Pakistan Crisis: The Arrest of Imran Khan

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!
In this episode I talk to Maneesh about the latest crisis in Pakistan. We start with a little background and then discuss what is happening right now and what we may expect in the future. Comments welcome.
I promised to link some good articles:
Best summary of how we got to this point: What Imran Khan’s Ascent did to Pakistan
Good as always from Dr Mohammed Taqi (@mazdaki on twitter) https://thewire.in/south-asia/imran-khans-arrest-will-exacerbate-pakistans-multi-system-meltdown
Probably the best news and analysis show on Pakistani TV these days (as in well prepared, logical, usually objective) is Shahzeb Khanzada.
The corps commander’s peacock
Omarsaab is too critical of the revolution – saying look what Imran did before. I think that’s just a price people have to pay to get rid of Army hegemony.
As for being dictator, I don’t think a civilian leader can be a dictator in any country if the Army is against him. Erdogan comes to mind though, but i’m not sure what’s was going inside the army of Turkey at the time of his ascent.
As to what after, that’s easy peasy, say we are bankrupt and open trade, things will improve. Just have to take care of Labbaiks. Better if Imran changes his office to KPK or some deserts, punjabi mullas aren’t coming out of their homecountry, too risky.
Another argument people give is that he is not against the army, he is just wanting them to support him …….. which is a smart move, he doesn’t want to alienate the whole army.
As for him being on the gaddi in the first place due to army, Well as hasan nisar said in 2011, “Imran is nobody’s man, Imran is Imran’s man”. Army didn’t have much of a choice.