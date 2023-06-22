Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!
In this episode Akshar and I talk to “Frank”, an Indian financial professional with an interest in Indian history and politics. We discuss everything from Nehruvian India to Modinomics, Hindutva and whether a boom is coming…
Frank tweets on twitter as @frankisalegend1
One thought on “Podcast: A “Frank” conversation about modern Indian politics”
omer ji i feel very insecure about survival of hindus after i see kashmir files. i think demography must be conserved..pls suggest what can be done to save this civilization from islam