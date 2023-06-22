Podcast: A “Frank” conversation about modern Indian politics

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on LibsynAppleSpotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

In this episode Akshar and I talk to “Frank”, an Indian financial professional with an interest in Indian history and politics. We discuss everything from Nehruvian India to Modinomics, Hindutva and whether a boom is coming…

Frank tweets on twitter as @frankisalegend1 

Omar Ali

I am a physician interested in obesity and insulin resistance, and in particular in the genetics and epigenetics of obesity As a blogger, I am more interested in history, Islam, India, the ideology of Pakistan, and whatever catches my fancy. My opinions can change.

One thought on “Podcast: A “Frank” conversation about modern Indian politics”

  1. omer ji i feel very insecure about survival of hindus after i see kashmir files. i think demography must be conserved..pls suggest what can be done to save this civilization from islam

    Reply

