Vivek Ramaswamy Leans Into His Hindu Faith to Court Christian Voters:
Swami Vivekananda, who represented Hinduism at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893, took pains to depict his faith as monotheistic, in contrast to the stereotypes of its followers as “heathen” polytheists. Although the faith has many deities, they are generally subordinate to one ultimate “reality.” Many Hindus and scholars say its theology is too complex to be described as either wholly monotheistic or wholly polytheistic.
“The polytheism hurdle is the first thing that has to be addressed” for many American Christian audiences, Mr. Altman said. He sees Mr. Ramaswamy’s pitch against “wokeism” as a way to counter stereotypes associating Hinduism with hippies, yoga and vegetarianism.
9 thoughts on “Vivek Ramaswamy and Hinduism”
While he has no realistic chance of Ed been making it to R debates, it is good that he is at least trying to dispel some preconceived notions about Hinduism.
My hunch is that in the Germanic psyche considers orthodox Christians and Hindus as worse than Muslims. That is un likely to change.
He is running in the US not Germany. He doesn’t stand much of a chance. But, he is at least amusing.
He is not the only Indian in the race for the Republican nomination. Nikki Haley (Nimarata Nikki Haley, née Randhawa) former Governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the UN is better known and more qualified. She is not yet polling very high. Haley was born and raised as a Sikh, and is now a Methodist.
Of course US Vice President Kamala Harris is also of Indian decent. Her mother was from Chennai. Her father was from Jamaica. She has disproved the meme that all Indians are smart.
By Germanic, I was referring to the northern euro ethnic groups which includes Anglo Saxons. Compared to others ramaswamy is the only openly practicing Hindu.
“ She has disproved the meme that all Indians are smart.“
Considering the quality of Indian American politicians, I feel trump was right when he said “ they are not sending their best people”
This “dumbness” of younger generation is not limited to Indian Americans but Indians in India as well. A lot of this can be chalked up to “adversity builds character + competence whereas privilege builds up wokeness+ dumbness.”
I wouldn’t say Indian American Politicians are dumb. Just that they’re fighting an uphill battle with their brown skin.
Considering that they’ve been VP, congress(wo)men & Governors (not senators as yet) .. that’s impressive for the small populace.
Also many come from the right brained kind of people, cause their parents were mostly like that, that’s another handicap.
But wait for it ……..
Is it in doubt whether Vivek will make the R debate? I thought its almost certain at this point. Apart from Trump, I don’t see anyone going toe to toe with him, he’s such an effective debater.
I mean he could be on stage with 2 dozen others during early stages 😀. Who knows. He may even see a surge in polls or have a moment during debates where other campaigns shoot from his shoulders.
Apart from his H faith, the main argument against him is that his resume is thinner than the community builder one.
I mean if he had at least accomplished his goal of building an alternative to ESG evangelizing black rock and Vguard then he had something to talk about. Right now he is just a successful model minority who will make legacy Americans feel good.
He’s doing a fair job on the faith issue, framing it as people of any faith who are traditionalist and nationalist vs those who are not. If its true that he’s a vegetarian, will be interesting to see how that plays.