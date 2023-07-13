Open Thread – 07/13/2023 – Brown Pundits The Fragility of the Caste-Oppression Hypothesis Empty claims of caste discrimination in the West have damaging legal, reputational, and social consequences.
2 thoughts on “Open Thread – 07/13/2023 – Brown Pundits”
The only lead the upper caste have is education. Most Upper castes in India have had access to education for 2-3 generations more than lower castes. Most Grandparents of Lower Castes in India are pretty illiterate. Like most Indian, their progress up the economic ladder came from access to good jobs that became available through education. If there was a privilege among the Upper caste, it was just simply educated parents and/or grandparents.
Also, the earliest Indians who could move abroad came from the Bureaucratic/Political class. They had privileged access to Forex, contacts who could set them up with scholarships (or preferential bank loans), preferential access to Police (for criminal background) and exit visa. Millennials don’t know about this, but until the mid-2000s, you had to apply for Emigration Clearance to leave India. This is why someone like Ro Khanna could emigrate in the 80s whereas his neighbour Ram/Radha had to traffick themselves to emigrate – they had to work around too many barriers to legally emigrate. So ya, your loudest Intellectuals are children of the Bureaucrats/politicians of the yesteryears.
The emigration check for educated ones at least from late 90s onwards was perfunctory.
UCs have a tradition of reading/writing literally forever not just 3 generations.
Having said that, OBCs and Dalits can’t depend on crutches forever.