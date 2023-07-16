I watched a few episodes of Ertugrul and it’s pretty good. I would prefer less of a Marvel-comics style character…Ertugrul and his alps basically are just killing machines who never get injured while taking down dozens of Christian knights. But it is good for what it intends to be, a dramatic rendering of the origins of the Ottoman mythology.
What’s the Indian equivalent? I assume a Shijavi TV series, but is there something with good production values?
2 thoughts on “Ertugrul is badass”
Shouldn’t the actors look a bit more Asiatic and a little less European?
What I see are a bunch of European dudes cosplaying as Turks with a solid oontz oontz Arabic dance soundtrack.
Its like their version of RRR or Baahubali or something but in a TV serial format.
Unfortunately I have watched quite a few Maratha history productions but I haven’t found something with the production qualities of baahubali or rrr. Hoping chandramouli and his protege will do the honors on shivaji and others icons.