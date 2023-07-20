The 100th Brownpundits Browncast



The 100th Browncast! Razib and Mukunda talk to Pushpita Prasad and Sudha Jagannathan of the Coalition of the Hindus of North America to talk about where we stand on the “caste question” in the US today. There are lots of different opinions here between the four guests, and platform of Dalits and Bahujan.

Also submitted for your approval, (1) Who is behind the caste legislations in North America? A peek into their track record – YouTube. The UCSD Ethnic Studies link about hiring only Dalits and Muslims: Commentaries (ucsd.edu)