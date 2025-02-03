Browncast: Vishal Ganesan; The Hindu Case Against Hinduism?

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

In this episode, hosts Amey and Dr. Omar Ali in conversation with Vishal Ganesan, a lawyer and thinker, about his essay “Frontier Dharma” and the meaning of being Hindu in the diaspora. Vishal discusses how his observations of mainstream media and academic discourse led him to research the historical representation of Hindus, which he found to be distorted by a lens stemming from 18th and 19th-century missionary narratives.

Vishal’s essay– The Hindu Case Against “Hinduism”: A Reflection on Dharma in the Diaspora can be found here.

(https://frontierdharma.substack.com/p/the-hindu-case-against-hinduism-a)