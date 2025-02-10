Speculative Writings in a busy Quarter

It’s been a particularly busy quarter, so I haven’t been as active in my writing as I’d like. Life seems to shift its focus depending on where I am:

• In Asia, I’m immersed in “living”—self-growth, relatives, and experiencing the richness of the moment.

• In the UK, it’s about managing deliverables. HQ is there, as are the deep connections I’ve built over a lifetime. It’s also where our beloved doggos (the family is collectively nicknamed Munoos, a playful spin on Munaa) keep life very lively.

• In the US, life is starkly clinical—laptop-centric, disciplined, and productive. I work, work out, and worship. As Dr. V quips, “India is great for the soul, the UK great for life, and the US great for work.” Boston-Cambridge, oddly enough, is a nexus point for Liverpool fans (it is a very sports mad city), adding a quirky charm to an otherwise streamlined lifestyle, which is nice to have during term-time.

Despite the whirlwind, I finally managed to write two pieces I felt were “out there,” enough that I hesitated to post them directly to Brown Pundits. Instead, I shared them quietly through my newsletter, refraining from circulating them widely on the email distribution even. However, I think this community would appreciate the thought-provoking nature of these topics.

Here are the links if you’re curious:

1. JD Vance’s Selective Morality

My short reflections on the “Normalise Indian Hate” fiasco and its implications.

2. Founding Charter of the Golestan Union

If Pakistan ever had a Manifest Destiny. It is this, it is this.