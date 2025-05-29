The eyes have it

Let me preface this with a disclaimer: these are the observations of a layman; feel free to criticise and disagree at will.

Back in boarding school, my roommate, a Tulu boy, used to have a picture of the gods local to his area. They were a pair of rough spheres containing gigantic eyes. He told me they are referred to as ‘Bhoot’ but were gods, definitely not ghosts. I suppose they had a connection to the Bhoot Kola made famous by the excellent movie Kantara.

The Bhoot Kola itself is a possession ritual performed by lower caste men and reminiscent of African tribal religions

Much later in life I saw these figures again – worshipped in Orissa as Lord Jagannath. The giant eyes placed in a circular setting was unmistakable. Jagannath however is wholly subsumed by the vedic/brahminical form of hinduism, surrounded by priests, bejewelled and receiving regular milk and ghee offerings.

Pockets of Andhra & Telangana too, especially the tribal regions, worship various deities collectively known as Ammoru, typically in the form of a turmeric or vermilion smeared rock with large eyes and a perfunctory mouth.

The implication here is that we see glimpses of a form of god which stretches across peninsular India, probably with a pre-vedic origin. Like the Bhoot Kola, Ammoru rituals involve possession, though with added emphasis on flagellation and animal sacrifice.

Pre-Vedic hinduism tends to concentrate on IVC with theories on the Pasupati seal pointing at Shiva’s origins but the eye gods are absent.

The Tamils have their own rituals and deities like Aravan and Murugan who exhibit both Asura/Raksash and Deva qualities, but these are standard forms. The Thaipusam festival has some unique piercing and trance possession, it could have some relation however the large eyes are absent.

It turns out that two large staring eyes act as a very basic morality hack into the human psyche. Stylized “Kabuki eyes” tend to be posted around Japan as a crime prevention tactic. The effectiveness of this approach is supported by multiple scientific studies across regions and cultures—for instance: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/putting-eyeballs-billboards-might-help-stop-crime-180956394/

The staring eyes tap into parts of our psyche that are far more primordial than the cognitive parts of our brain. Tigers have white patches on their ears to resemble staring eyes, while moths use them to ward off bird predation. The communication is with the ancient instinctive ‘lizard-brain’. “We are watching”.

Who are these eye gods then? Are they the cultural link to the AASI part of our genetic makeup? At this point I have more questions than answers.

