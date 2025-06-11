🕯️ Saving Adam

I don’t often comment on the Israel–Palestine conflict, and I try not to be reactive. But there comes a point where neutrality becomes its own kind of indulgence.

Alaa al-Najjar, a pediatrician, lost nine of her ten children, and her husband, in an airstrike on their home in Khan Younis. Her surviving son, Adam, 11, had his hand amputated and was flown out of Gaza to Italy, where he says he hopes to live in “a beautiful place… where houses are not broken and nobody dies.”

The children killed were: Sidar (7 months), Luqman (2), Sadeen (3), Rifan (5), Raslan (7), Jubran (8), Eve (9), Rakan (10), and Yahya (12). May they rest in the Highest Heaven.

It’s hard not to think of Adam as a real-life Saving Private Ryan—the last surviving child, pulled from devastation, carrying the unbearable weight of survival. At what point do we stop qualifying, hedging, contextualizing—and just ask: is this genocide?