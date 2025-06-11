Just a heads-up for everyone:

India–Pakistan threads are totally fine when the post is about India–Pakistan , or if it’s an Open Thread . Let the sparks fly there.

But on other posts—please avoid steering every conversation back to India–Pakistan. It’s not always relevant and derails useful discussion.

I won’t be actively moderating every thread. If something is genuinely offensive or disruptive, feel free to flag it—I’ll step in only if needed.

Let’s keep the discourse freewheeling but not freefalling. We’re not here to stifle debate, but we’re also not trying to turn every post into a subcontinental referendum.

Golden goose stays alive—but no force-feeding, please.

Thanks.