Open Thread– Israel-Iran Escalation

Overnight, Israel launched unprovoked (according to them “preemptive”) strikes on Iran. Troubling times are ahead for the entire Middle Eastern region.

To lay my cards on the table: I am on Iran’s side on this issue. Though I am not a fan of the “Islamic Republic”, there is no excuse for this kind of unprovoked attack on an entire country. If Israel’s aim was to sabotage the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, it has certainly succeeded in doing so. Further, escalation with Iran will distract the international community from the ongoing war crimes occurring in Gaza.

A good resource for further information is this liveblog from The Guardian

I am curious about others’ perspectives on this issue particularly those of X.T.M due to his part-Iranian heritage.