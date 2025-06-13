Open Thread– Israel-Iran Escalation

Overnight, Israel launched unprovoked (according to them “preemptive”) strikes on Iran. Troubling times are ahead for the entire Middle Eastern region.
To lay my cards on the table: I am on Iran’s side on this issue. Though I am not a fan of the “Islamic Republic”, there is no excuse for this kind of unprovoked attack on an entire country. If Israel’s aim was to sabotage the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, it has certainly succeeded in doing so. Further, escalation with Iran will distract the international community from the ongoing war crimes occurring in Gaza.
A good resource for further information is this liveblog from The Guardian
I am curious about others’ perspectives on this issue particularly those of X.T.M due to his part-Iranian heritage.
Just pasting some thoughts I had on this from another chat.
This was the most telegraphed attack of recent history.
Why are the Iranians generals dying? Everyone knew this attack was coming, oil was up, Twitter kept banging on about the Pentagon pizza delivery spike.
The whole Iranian story itself is bizarre, why enrich uranium before you have sorted out basic defences and safeguards.
They have no air force (to speak of), no air defences (that are effective), how does it make any logical sense that they have attackable enrichment facilities.
The Israelis have always been threatening this and have struck Iran before w.r.t their nuclear ambitions.
Trying to fit the narrative into a logical framework is just frustrating at this point. We all have our gut reactions but does anyone understand what is really going on?
There is a much cleaner picture on the Israeli side. Syria is now on their side of the ledger, Hezbollah has been severely degraded, the world is moving around to empathizing with the Palestinians. They are confident of the iron dome completely neutralizing any Iranian response. This is a very useful distraction and an excellent time, to use a horrible but apt phrase, “to mow the lawn”.