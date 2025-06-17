Why Iran Is Not Iraq

These reflections are evolving, and may shift without warning. The winds of change—Divine or otherwise—do not move by human forecast.

In the Western imagination, the idea that Iran could somehow be “dealt with” like Iraq is a dangerous illusion—one rooted not just in hubris, but in historical illiteracy.

Yes, Iraq was once the cradle of civilization. From Ur to Babylon, and later Baghdad under the Abbasids, its glories are undeniable. But geopolitically, Iraq is a lowland nation—deeply enmeshed within the Arab Mashreq, itself a corridor between Egypt and the Persianate world, susceptible to invasions, internal fragmentation, and competing powers.

Iran, by contrast, is a fortress civilization.

Iran and Iraq: Entwined but Distinct

Their histories are intertwined—Sassanian Ctesiphon lay near modern Baghdad, and much of Iraq was once governed from Persian courts. But they are not the same. Iraq was part of the Ottoman Arab fold; Iran was never Ottoman. Iraq became a Ba’athist Arab nationalist project; Iran underwent a Shia theocratic revolution.

Today, Iraq remains divided—Sunni, Shia, Kurd—fragile in sovereignty and subject to foreign presence.

Iran is unified. For all its political turmoil, the country is nearly 90% Shia, with a national identity shaped by thousands of years of cultural, imperial, and religious continuity. Love or hate the government—Iranians love Iran. That makes all the difference.

A Nation That Learns

When Israel strikes Iran or India Pakistan, what happens is not submission—but adaptation.

Like India and Pakistan, or Russia and Ukraine, these are not wars of erasure—they are wars of endurance. Every offensive reveals tactics. Every missile leaves a signature. And in the modern age, every exposed secret becomes part of the global defensive canon.

The idea that Israel can continue showing its hand without long-term consequence presumes a permanent technological superiority. But history doesn’t work that way. Superiority, once demonstrated, becomes imitated. And Iran, unlike Iraq under Saddam, is not an isolated caricature of tyranny. It is embedded in alliances, its defence deeply studied, and its resolve deeply underestimated.

Legitimacy Is the Endgame

Iran is not a puppet state, and there is no Pahlavi restoration fantasy that can deliver legitimacy. The idea that external actors could install a monarchy—or any proxy—without backlash is delusional. Even Iranians critical of their regime do not want a foreign-brokered Iran. They want their own.

In fact, what we’re seeing across the Muslim world is a grudging, complicated sympathy for Iran—not necessarily out of love for its system, but in recognition of its sovereignty. When a nation fights back, it commands a different kind of respect.

The Real War Is for Narrative and Legitimacy

China and Russia’s evacuation of citizens from Israel (less reported from Iran) suggests a quiet global realignment. Iran is being watched—not as a rogue, but as a resilient civilization-state. And as global audiences grow more skeptical of Western interventions, even nations with historic rivalries against Iran are beginning to recognize its centrality.

In a region where the fog of war is amplified—not dispelled—by social media, one truth remains: Iran is not Iraq.

It is older as a continuous & independent political entity. It is more unified. And it is prepared for a long game.