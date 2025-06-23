Lucknow’s Composite Culture and its Destruction in Qurratulain Hyder’s Novels

This essay was originally written in 2012 as a term paper for a South Asian History class at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS)

I was tuning my tanpura for riaz in the morning to sing Khayal Jaunpuri, and one string snapped. Gautam, there’s symbolism for you. Hussain Shah’s tanpura broken into two,’ said Talat ruefully. — Qurratulain Hyder, River of Fire, pg. 273

In the passage quoted above–from Qurratulain Hyder’s novel River of Fire (her own translation of her Urdu magnum opus Aag Ka Dariya)—the speaker, Talat, is a member of Lucknow’s Muslim elite. She is speaking to a group of friends—both Muslim and Hindu—after the Partition of 1947. Two new nation-states–“India” and “Pakistan”– have been created and the group of friends is splitting up in different directions: Talat’s cousin Amir Reza has already left for Karachi, Talat herself is imminently departing for further studies in England, and Gautam is soon to leave for America. The broken tanpura symbolizes the death of the composite culture, which could not survive the politics of religion and the force of the Two Nation Theory. This theme—the destruction of the Lucknawi way of life—runs through many of Hyder’s novels, particularly through My Temples, Too (Hyder’s translation of her debut novel Mere Bhi Sanam Khane) and the later sections of River of Fire.

In this paper I will examine Hyder’s novels and use them to discuss some arguments about the formation of the composite culture of Lucknow (and of UP generally) and the failure of this culture to prevent the Partition of British India and the creation of Pakistan in 1947. By focusing on Muslim elites who, despite all the odds, chose to retain their belief in a united India, Hyder problematizes the prevailing discourse that sees Hindus and Muslims as inherently opposed and Partition as the inevitable outcome of Independence.

Qurratulain Hyder was born in 1926 in Aligarh, British India. Her parents, Sajjad Hyder Yildaram (1880-1943) and Nazar Sajjad Hyder (1894-1967) were both famous Urdu writers. Hyder was educated at Isabella Thoburn College, then at the University of Lucknow, from which she obtained a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also studied painting and music. Thus, though she was not a member of the landed gentry– the social class to which most of the major characters in her novels belong– Hyder was intimately familiar with Lucknow, the city that would become the setting for her major novels.

My Temples, Too is set in Lucknow between 1945 and 1947 and centers around the Karwaha Raj family, part of the North Indian Muslim elite. They are taluqdaars–landholders responsible for collecting taxes from a district. Hyder’s protagonist, Rajkumari Rakshanda Begum, is a Shia Muslim (as the novel begins she has just returned from a pilgrimage to holy sites in Iraq) who carries the Hindu title of “Rajkumari” (Princess). This very fact points to the composite culture that existed in Lucknow during this era, at least among the members of a particular social milieu. Later on in the novel, the narrator explains that the nawabs and kings of Oudh had granted Hindu titles to their Muslim feudatory noblemen in the past and that Rakshanda is a descendent of one of these barons. The narrator rather wryly remarks that “The kings of Oudh knew nothing about the Two-Nation Theory, nor had their people acquired political consciousness” (130). Another embodiment of the composite culture is the Karwaha Raj family’s estate manager, Lala Iqbal Narain, a Hindu who is consulted about everything, up to and including an appropriate wedding date. Thus, clearly, Hindus and Muslims were not always inherently opposed.

Finally, Hyder describes the thought process of Rakshanda’s father, Kunwar Irfan Ali. Early in the novel, Hyder has described the Kunwar Sahib as “[sitting] in his cozy drawing room reciting Urdu poetry with his Hindu Taluqdar friends and [fancying] himself a solid rock of the Old Order” (15). Even when the narrative approaches 1946, the Kunwar Sahib still believes passionately in a united India. Hyder writes:

He had been an idealist, too, all his life and wasn’t prepared to change his view now, when other people were continuously crossing the floor in the assemblies, changing their alliances and announcing that they were forsaking their old loyalties and forming new ones. He felt he had no place in this new world of pedagogues and professional politicians… The Kunwar Sahib had felt no occasion or need to question the reasonableness of his own belief in Hindu-Muslim unity (47)

Even just 12 months before Partition, there were many people such as the Kunwar Sahib who did not believe in the Two Nation Theory. Hyder’s novel thus belies the revisionist history on both sides of the Radcliffe Line that asserts that “Hindu-Muslim animosity” has always existed and that Partition was inevitable.

As the novel progresses, Rakshanda and her friends realize that their vision of a united India is highly contested by supporters of the Muslim League. Hyder uses a secondary character, a student named Syed Iftikhar, to contrast with her protagonists. Syed Iftikhar is a passionate supporter of the Muslim League and Partition who, at the beginning of the novel, is the editor of a magazine called The New Muslim which he uses to the counteract the “subversive influence” of the The New Era—the magazine that Rakshanda publishes (13). For example, in one of his editorials, he criticizes Rakshanda and her group:

All these upper-class boys and girls closely copy the Anand Bhavan family in whatever the latter does, and call themselves freedom-fighters. Freedom for the Hindus. Where would the Muslims of this subcontinent be if they didn’t organize themselves separately and obtain Pakistan….? How mistaken the nationalist Muslims are. They are deluding themselves if they think that they will have any say in the policy of Hindu-dominated Congress…. (20)

Hyder uses Syed Iftikhar to present the viewpoint prevalent amongst the supporters of the Muslim League—that the Congress, despite claiming to represent all Indians, really only represented “Hindu interests.”

Once Partition actually occurred, people like Syed Iftikhar faced a dilemma. They did not believe that Hindus and Muslims could live together in United India, yet they did not want to leave their own homes in the UP. Hyder dramatizes this dilemma by showing Syed Iftikhar begging for a job in the new administration of UP after Independence. She writes:

Syed Iftikhar and his friends were most upset. Someone else had superceded him in intriguing with the high command and managed to get a coveted post in the new country. He was left in the lurch, and felt extremely foolish going to nationalist Muslims for help. He approached Pandit Pant and said that his loyalty was fully with the Indian Union. Although he had worked for the establishment of Pakistan, he had nothing to do with that country…. Then someone said to him, this was precisely what we told you, dear sir: the Muslim majority areas will gain with the establishment of Pakistan, but what will happen to Muslims in the minority provinces? And you called us traitors…. (145)

Through this sequence, Hyder explores the tragic irony that the Muslims of the UP, who were some of the strongest proponents of the idea of “Pakistan” ultimately lost out in the end. They either had to leave the only homes they had ever known (which remained behind in “India”) and migrate to a strange land or they had to adjust to living as a minority in a largely Hindu country. While one can argue that the establishment of Pakistan benefited the Muslims in the Muslim-majority provinces such as Punjab, there is no doubt that the Muslims of UP were ultimately losers in the process.

My Temples, too ends with Rakshanda’s brother Peechu, who is part of the Indian police, killed by a mob in Delhi and Rakshanda herself half-insane. The last image of the novel is of Rakshanda walking past Ghufran Manzil, her family home, which has now been turned into an employment center for men. Hyder writes:

“What do you want?” Ram Singh, the refugee from Lahore, had been in the local home guard. He righted his Gandhi cap, scratched his left ear, and said, “Shrimatiji, the employment office for women has been opened in Aminabad. This office is for men only. You can meet Trilokananda Babu there, after ten tomorrow morning” After imparting this information, he took a half-smoked cigarette from behind his right ear and began humming the latest hit… from a popular Hindi film The evening mist had enveloped the street and a gust of cold westerly wind hit her in the face as she turned and walked away (182)

Thus while Ghufran Manzil still stands, it no longer belongs to Rakshanda’s family. While she hasn’t left Lucknow, she has no “home” to return to.

According to the prominent scholar of South Asian Studies, C.M. Naim, My Temples, too “movingly displayed the tearing apart of the lives of ordinary individuals as they got caught in the vortex of events that they understood only dimly if at all, and the destruction of that syncretic Ganga-Jamni (Indo-Muslim) culture that was once the primary defining element for much of the elite society in the towns and cities of the Gangetic plain.” Naim also notes that Hyder “did not write like an outsider writing about other ‘victims’ and thus feeling a need to point at someone ‘guilty’. Instead, her voice was that of a victim who chooses not to accuse anyone, for who is there to accuse but another victim” (Naim).

As Hyder’s novel shows, using “communalism” to explain Hindu-Muslim relations in pre-Partition India is flawed. At least in Lucknow within this specific social class, there was no inherent Hindu-Muslim antipathy. In her paper “Exploding Communalism: The Politics of Muslim Identity in South Asia”, Ayesha Jalal, a renowned scholar of South Asian History, argues that “communalism” is a flawed analytical category that does not help us understand Hindu-Muslim dynamics in Colonial—or for that matter, modern—India. She writes:

By contrasting the ‘inevitability’ of a Muslim identity, variously defined, with the ‘impossibility’ of a supra-regional and specifically Muslim politics in the subcontinental context, the paper aims at demonstrating the largely arbitrary, derogatory and exclusionary nature of the term ‘communal’ as it has been applied to individuals and political groupings claiming to represent the interests of Indian Muslims” (Jalal 3)

Jalal argues that the Morely-Minto Reforms of 1909, which created separate electorates for Muslims, were “a momentous step…It gave Muslims the status of an all-India political category but one effectively consigned to being a perpetual minority in any scheme of constitutional reforms. The structural contradiction between communally compartmentalized electorates and the localization and provincialization of political horizons was to have large consequences for India’s regionally differentiated, economically disparate and ideologically divided Muslims and, by extension, for Congress’s agendas of an inclusionary and secular nationalism”(7).

It was the British creation of separate electorates based on religion that ultimately led to the Muslim League’s demand for a separate nation-state for South Asian Muslims.

According to Jalal, “The All-India Muslim League’s dismal performance in the 1937 elections reveals the complete bankruptcy of any notion of an all-India Muslim ‘communalism’. It was the perceived threat from the singular and uncompromising ‘nationalism’ of the Congress to provincial autonomy and class interests which gave the discourse and politics of the Indian Muslims as a subcontinental category a new lease on life” (10). Clearly, if the Muslim League performed so badly in elections in 1937, Partition in 1947 was not inevitable. We must examine the factors that led to such huge changes over the ensuing decade that led to the belief that creating the new nation-state of “Pakistan” was the only solution to the “communal problem”.

Jalal argues that “we need to forsake the dichotomies between ‘secular’ and religious’ as well as ‘nationalism’ and ‘communalism’ and that “the majoritarian premises of Indian and Pakistani ‘nationalism’ derive equally from the colonial project of religious enumeration” (18). Hyder’s novels seem to support Jalal’s thesis. At least in Lucknow—and I would venture to add, many communities all over the subcontinent—“Hindu vs. Muslim” was not the way that most people analyzed the dynamics of their society. It is a mistake for the Indian and Pakistani establishments to retrospectively see Partition as inevitable.

My Temples, too was Hyder’s debut novel, written when she was just twenty. The novel that is considered her true masterpiece is River of Fire. Unlike My Temples, too, which is fairly tightly plotted and takes place over a span of just two years, River of Fire covers five thousand years of Indian history, with the same characters appearing in different incarnations in various epochs. I will focus on the later sections of the novel, which take place in Lucknow from 1939 until after Partition. This part of the novel focuses on a group of characters that can all trace their link to one particular house in Lucknow named Gulfishan. Kamal (Muslim) and Hari Shankar (Hindu) are best friends as are their respective sisters Talat and Nirmala. Hyder describes Talat’s education: “ Thirteen-year old frock-clad Talat was the youngest of thirty girls from the old families of Lucknow. Half of the students were Muslim but most of them did not observe purdah, and had taken up classical music as a subject.” (203). Supposedly “Muslim” girls were not in purdah and were studying Hindustani classical music—two indications of the strength of the composite culture. Hyder further describes the “Maulvi Sahab” who came to teach the girls Urdu and Persian: “ He held the degree of Maulvi Fazil—maulvi meaning a scholar not a priest. This maulvi was a Kashmiri pandit whose forefathers had come to Lucknow from Kashmir in the early years of the nineteenth century, attracted by the nawab’s patronage. His community had produced many famous Urdu poets, novelists, lawyers and doctors” (203). Thus, in 1940s Lucknow, Kashmiri Pandits were contributing to Urdu literature and to the UP culture at large, clearly belying any notion of inherent Hindu-Muslim antipathy.

As the years draw closer to 1947, Hyder’s characters begin to debate the politics around them and it is here that Hyder develops her subtle critique of the nation-state. The following dialogue between Kamal and Champa (his cousin Amir Reza’s girlfriend) serves as a typical example:

That day the newspapers had published Mr Jinnah’s two-nation theory in detail. Kamal turned towards Champa, “I hear, Champa Baji, that you have also become a follower of Mr. Jinnah?” “No,” Champa replied coolly “when I was a student in Banaras, I heard of Vir Savarkar and Mr. Jinnah. I was once told that I had no claim on Kashi because I did not put the caste mark on my forehead and my mother said her prayers to Allah in Arabic instead of worshipping Lord Shiva. And there it followed that my culture and my loyalties were different. I countered by asking ‘Have you read Ghalib’s Persian Ode to Banaras?’ I was told that Persian was a foreign language. This was very heartbreaking. So I could have said to myself, why not Pakistan….? But I didn’t. Frankly I’m quite confused about all this (252-53)

Through Champa’s speech, Hyder is critiquing the Two-Nation-Theory—the idea that “Hindus” and “Muslims” are two different nations and thus cannot live together in the same country. If Champa is from Banaras, how can she have no claim on Kashi just because she is a non-Hindu? Similarly, why would a Punjabi Hindu from Lahore have no claim on the Shahi Kila or Badshahi Masjid because he is non-Muslim? How does one divide up cultural heritage on a religious basis? These are the questions that Hyder asks her readers.

A little later in this same scene, Kamal tells Champa that his father has joined the Muslim League because he believes that the Congress is against the landlords. Champa tells Kamal that he should have no quarrel with his father because of their opposing views, asking him if he believes in freedom of thought. Kamal replies: “You cannot discard your motherland like an old coat” (254). This statement contains the essence of what Hyder is trying to accomplish in River of Fire. She is examining the psychological toll of Partition on those Muslims who were passionately committed to the idea of a united India.

According to Masood Ashraf Raja, it is because River of Fire doesn’t fulfill the “essential task of the “Third World” novel” which is to “give appropriate form to the national experience” that it hasn’t received sustained critical attention. Raja argues that it is precisely Hyder’s “subtle critique of the nation-state and its refusal to be territorialized” that makes it worthy of greater prominence (Raja 49-50).

One of the major themes that Raja identifies in River of Fire is the trauma for the Indian Muslim of suddenly being seen as the “Other”. This trauma is exemplified in a passage in Hyder’s novel where Champa is attending a wedding of a Bengali acquaintance immediately after Partition. Hyder writes: “ Champa who did not wish to be seen by them hid herself behind the youthful crowd surrounding the bridal couple. All of a sudden a young Bengali addressed her loudly: ‘Hellow, there!’ ‘How is Mr. Jinnah?’ ‘How is it that he has gone away to Karachi and left you behind?’” (Hyder 263).

In the passage that follows, Hyder describes Champa’s reaction—a reaction that gets to the heart of the trauma that Raja has identified: “Champa was completely taken aback. Who was this stranger? How had he guessed that she was a Muslim? Was it written on her face? Was this how Muslims were going to be sneered at in the future? The man was immediately rebuked in Bengali by someone else and Champa slipped out of the room quickly.” (263). This sense of being “Othered” by those whom one previously considered members of one composite culture led many Muslims to migrate to Pakistan. In Champa’s case, she moves to Europe. In any case, she cannot remain in her own country—which, in many ways, is no longer her country.

In the conclusion to his article “Qurratulain Hyder’s River of Fire: The Novel and the Politics of Writing Beyond the Nation-State”, Raja writes:

What [Hyder] imagines and invokes in her novel gives us a different account of Indian history and a different rendition of the possibilities that were squandered in the name of the nation-state. The India of her imagining was much larger than the one invoked by the Hindu fundamentalists of India and the mullahs of Pakistan. In Hyder’s world we find an India where Muslims and Hindus lived together and formed a great high culture. It is a part of Indo-Pakistani history that must be remembered and taught, for only then, maybe, one day both Indians and Pakistanis will be able to see beyond the politics of religion and nation-state and connect with each other as human beings who once shared a common history. (Raja 59)

Today, more than seven decades after Partition, Raja’s hope remains just a hope. Mainstream discourse in both Pakistan and India sees Partition as the inevitable result of the inherent opposition and antipathy between Hindus and Muslims. It is through works of fiction such as My Temples, too and River of Fire and through works of history such as those of Ayesha Jalal, that this fallacious revisionist history can be corrected, perhaps leading to a greater chance of a lasting peace in the Subcontinent.

