Zohran Mamdani thread

Zohran Mamdani has won the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City after Andrew Cuomo conceded.  The largest city in the US may have a mayor who is South Asian, Muslim and a Democratic Socialist–only in America!

I’m linking to an interesting article in The Guardian entitled “Mamdani’s defeat of Cuomo offers Democrats a path out of the wilderness” 

What are other commentators’ thoughts on Zohran? It would be particularly interesting to hear from those based in the US.

 

 

 

Kabir

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist.

