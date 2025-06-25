Zohran Mamdani thread

Zohran Mamdani has won the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City after Andrew Cuomo conceded. The largest city in the US may have a mayor who is South Asian, Muslim and a Democratic Socialist–only in America!
I’m linking to an interesting article in The Guardian entitled “Mamdani’s defeat of Cuomo offers Democrats a path out of the wilderness”
What are other commentators’ thoughts on Zohran? It would be particularly interesting to hear from those based in the US.
Kabir
I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024).
