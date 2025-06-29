Zohran Mamdani and the Question of Civilizational Belonging

I would question how one defines “Indian” culture vs “Hindu” culture (this is a real question, I’m not being snarky). Zohran speaks Urdu/Hindi, wears shalwar kameez and uses Bollywood references in his campaign. So clearly, he has no issues with Indian culture. He’s not a Hindu so he doesn’t go to temples etc. I’m not sure exactly what you expect him to do?
While Zohran Mamdani expresses outward familiarity with “Indian” culture — speaking Hindi/Urdu, referencing Bollywood, wearing traditional attire — these are surface markers. They do not, on their own, constitute rootedness in Indian civilizational identity. Indian culture, especially post-Partition, is not simply a composite of languages and aesthetics. It is anchored in Dharma — a diffuse but pervasive civilisational ethos shaped over millennia by Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain worldviews.
Despite being born to a Hindu mother, Zohran’s public identity is strongly framed within a Muslim, Middle Eastern, and postcolonial activist context. His political and cultural instincts appear more aligned with pan-Islamic and Western progressive causes than with any articulation of Indian philosophical or spiritual heritage. His Syrian Muslim spouse, activist framing, and lack of visible engagement with Indic traditions contribute to this perception.
This is not a religious critique but a civilizational one. Just as Israel defines its national identity through a broadly Jewish character — irrespective of belief — India’s cultural self-understanding is inseparable from its Hindu roots. To be Indian, in this view, is not to perform cultural familiarity but to resonate with the metaphysical and historical rhythms of the civilization.
By that measure, Zohran — despite South Asian ancestry — does not code as civilizationally Indian, but rather as an American progressive of South Asian Muslim extraction. The distinction is subtle but important.
Well articulated. There are 2nd generation Indian heritage American Muslims who feel very Indian. Hasan Minhaj for example, whatever the reasons may be. I imagine describing a vibe is like a fish explaining the texture of an ocean current, unless you are in the environment you can never get it.
So this paragraph is really the crux of my disagreement with X.T.M and others on this site. This doesn’t only apply to the Zohran issue but to many other issues discussed here.
Using Israel as your example is quite problematic. 20% of Israel’s population is made of Palestinian Citizens of Israel (“Israeli Arabs”). This population doesn’t identity with a national identity which has a “broadly Jewish character”. In fact they find it quite offensive, especially given that they were living there first before the Jews showed up.
“India’s cultural self-understanding is inseparable from its Hindu roots”– I would wager a lot of Indian minorities would find this sentence really offensive. They are Indian citizens but they are not Hindu. Nor do they want to be Hindu. I have relatives who remained in Agra at Partition. I don’t think they would want to be called “culturally Hindu”.
If India’s culture is inseparable from Hinduism, on what basis do you argue against the Two Nation Theory? In that case, all Indian Muslims should have moved to Pakistan so that they didn’t have to live in a country where the culture is based on Hinduism. So you can see why this is a slippery slope.
Returning to Zohran: Suppose instead of Mira Nair he had been born to an Indian Muslim mother. Would you then question his Indianness because he has no interest in Hinduism?