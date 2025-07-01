“Indira and Modi are the two most damaging, destructive, malign PMs we’ve had”: Ramchandra Guha

On the 50th anniversary of Indira Gandhi’s Emergency (declared on June 25, 1975) Karan Thapar spoke to distinguished historian Ramachandra Guha  about a recent essay he wrote comparing and contrasting Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi.

Posting the video here without further comment

 

