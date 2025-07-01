“Indira and Modi are the two most damaging, destructive, malign PMs we’ve had”: Ramchandra Guha

On the 50th anniversary of Indira Gandhi’s Emergency (declared on June 25, 1975) Karan Thapar spoke to distinguished historian Ramachandra Guha about a recent essay he wrote comparing and contrasting Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi.
Posting the video here without further comment
Published by
Kabir
I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024).
