Did the Muslim League and RSS Want the Same Thing?

Let’s just ask it plainly: if the Muslim League got what it wanted—a Muslim-majority Pakistan—then what, exactly, is the problem with the RSS wanting a Hindu-majority India? This isn’t a provocation. It’s a genuine question.
The Muslim League, by the end, wasn’t fighting for shared rule. It wanted partition. It wanted sovereignty. It wanted to exit the Hindu-majority consensus that the Congress represented. And it succeeded—through law, politics, and eventually blood.
The RSS, for its part, never pretended to want pluralism. It’s been consistent for nearly a century: it wants India to have a Hindu character, spine, and center. If the League could ask for a state that reflects Muslim political interests, why is it unthinkable for the RSS to want the same, flipped?
This is where I struggle with a certain kind of liberal-istan logic—found across both India and Pakistan. You’ll hear:
“India must stay secular! Modi is destroying Nehru’s dream!”
But what was Q.E.A-Jinnah’s dream? Was Pakistan built as a pluralist utopia? Or was it built—openly, unapologetically—as a Muslim homeland?
If Pakistan’s existence is predicated on Muslim majoritarianism, then India’s tilt toward Hindu majoritarianism isn’t an anomaly. It’s symmetry. Maybe even inevitability.
So either we all agree that majoritarianism won in the subcontinent—and everyone adjusts accordingly. Or we all agree that the Congress secular ideal was the better one—and try, equally, to hold both India and Pakistan to it.
But it can’t be:
-
Muslim nationalism is liberation
-
Hindu nationalism is fascism
That math doesn’t work. And yes, the Muslim League had more polish. Jinnah smoked, drank, defended pork eaters in court. The RSS wore khaki and read Manu Smriti. But don’t be fooled by aesthetics. At the core, both movements rejected the idea of a shared national project. They just took different exits off the same imperial highway.
So pick one: Either Nehru and Gandhi were right—and so was Maulana Azad. Or everyone else was right—and we all now live in our chosen majorities. But don’t demand secularism from Delhi while praying for Muslim unity in Lahore. That’s not secularism. That’s selective memory.
i) rss and its role in freedom movement is largely exaggerated. rss should accept this and that stops questions about its participation in freedom struggle. ironically its founder hegdewar was a congress member.
ii) congress was a bigger tent with a very significant hindu minded group. rajendra prasad, patel, purushottam das tandon etc. were its representatives.
iii) nehru’s ways was accepted more out of respect for gandhi and later to keep nehru in good humour.
iv) freedom movement WAS A MOVEMENT LEAD BY HINDU ELITES. there were only a handful of muslims in it. the gang that wrote history post independence robbed hindus in the name of some secularism of a great victory.
v) the famous saeed naqvi has written that hindus felt cheated on the eve of independence when nehru declared the independent india as secular.
vi) in my opinion muslim league was far more powerful that rss at the time of independence. rss got their chance during emergency and they grabbed it in both hands!!!