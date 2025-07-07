‘Failures for having dreamed of a united India’: Diplomat KM Pannikar anticipated Partition in 1941

From Scroll.in:

Excerpted from A Man For All Seasons: The Life of KM Pannikar, Narayani Basu, Context/Westland

Some excerpts:

In a letter to his old friend Syed Mahmud from his Aligarh days, Panikkar wrote, “I have for a long time now, been a Pakistanist. Without the separation of Pakistan, a central government will not be possible in India. The fear of Hindu majority at the centre, whatever safeguards you may create and wherever pacts you may work out, will drive the Muslims to unreasonable madness.” He continued, “I have no terrors about even the exchange of population. But the ‘two eyes theory’ and a central government cannot work together. So let us, dear Mahmud, foreswear our past. Consider ourselves failures for having dreamed of a united India.”

And:

But fatally, what Cripps did promise was the likelihood of Pakistan. At a press conference in Delhi on 29 March 1942, in answer to a question as to whether there was anything to stop two provinces from different parts of India from clubbing together “to form separate union”, Cripps replied, “That would be impractical. Two contiguous provinces may form a separate union.” In the same breath, he also said that it would not be impossible to have a “rearrangement of boundaries between the two unions and an exchange of populations to get the larger majority of each”.

It was the first time that the prospect of autonomous provinces outside India had been publicly mentioned by the British in an official capacity. Cripps affirmed to the press that, as a dominion, India would be equal in every respect to the United Kingdom and other dominions of the Crown and would be free to remain in or separate itself from the equal partnership of the British Commonwealth. There would be a post-war Constituent Assembly, subject to the right of any province not to accede. This provision entrenched the right of predominantly Muslim provinces to not be coerced into an Indian union. Simply put, it meant that the door to Pakistan was now open.