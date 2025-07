Hindutva Politics in the Diaspora

Milan Vaishnav (of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) speaks to Dr. Edward Anderson about his book Hindu Nationalism in the Indian Diaspora: Transnational Politics and British Multiculturalism.ย Dr. Anderson is an Assistant Professor of History at Northumbria University where he “works on the history and politics of modern and contemporary India and Britain. His research focuses on the Indian diaspora, transnational politics, Hindutva and Hindu nationalism, and British histories of migration, ethnicity and multiculturalism”.ย Prior to joining Northumbria University, Dr. Anderson was the Smuts Research Fellow in Commonwealth Studies at the University of Cambridge.