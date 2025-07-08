Is a Pakistan Connection The Roadblock Between Saif Ali Khan And His Ancestral Properties?

From DAWN

An Indian high court has dismissed a 25-year-old trial court ruling that recognised Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s family as heirs to the royal properties of Bhopal, and it’s all because of a Pakistani connection. The Indian government has now seized the property, worth INR150 billion or roughly Rs496 billion, which includes the luxury Noor-Us-Sabah Palace hotel and the Ahmedabad Palace. The trial court has been ordered to initiate fresh proceedings.

The Pakistan connection is that Saif’s great-aunt Abida Sultan (the intended heir to the throne) migrated to Pakistan in 1950. Thus, Saif’s grandmother (Sajida Sultan) was declared her father’s heir. In 1962, the Indian government recognized Sajida Sultan as her father’s successor.