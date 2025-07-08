Is a Pakistan Connection The Roadblock Between Saif Ali Khan And His Ancestral Properties?

Posted on Author KabirCategories CultureTags , ,

From DAWN

Just linking this here.  I know XTM is interested in Bollywood.

An Indian high court has dismissed a 25-year-old trial court ruling that recognised Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s family as heirs to the royal properties of Bhopal, and it’s all because of a Pakistani connection. The Indian government has now seized the property, worth INR150 billion or roughly Rs496 billion, which includes the luxury Noor-Us-Sabah Palace hotel and the Ahmedabad Palace. The trial court has been ordered to initiate fresh proceedings.

The Pakistan connection is that Saif’s great-aunt Abida Sultan (the intended heir to the throne) migrated to Pakistan in 1950.  Thus, Saif’s grandmother (Sajida Sultan) was declared her father’s heir.  In 1962, the Indian government recognized Sajida Sultan as her father’s successor.

 

But, Jagdish Chavan, a senior advocate who’s worked with the Pataudi family and closely followed this case, told The Print that he believes that according to the Succession Act, Abida should’ve inherited the estate and due to her relocation to Pakistan, it should’ve simply become “enemy property” and gone to the government. He implied that friendship and political influence had a role to play in why it went to Sajida instead, since she was married to Iftikhar Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, who had a friendship with Jawaharlal Nehru, the then prime minister of India.

 

 

Published by

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brown Pundits
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x