Review: An American Brat by Bapsi Sidhwa

This review was originally published on my Substack on February 6, 2025

Bapsi Sidhwa (1938-2024) was one of the major Pakistani novelists writing in English. She was born in a Parsi (Zoroastrian) family in Karachi and grew up in Lahore. Sidhwa’s experiences during the 1947 Partition of British India formed the basis for her most famous novel Ice Candy Man (also known as Cracking India), which was later adapted into a movie entitled Earth 1947 directed by Deepa Mehta and starring Aamir Khan along with Nandita Das. Asides from Ice Candy Man, Sidhwa wrote several other novels, most of which were set in her native city of Lahore. She was a long-time resident of the US and passed away in Houston on December 25, 2024 at the age of 86.

An American Brat (1993) begins in 1978 Lahore–in the early years of the General Zia ul Haq dictatorship. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, has been jailed and threatened with the death penalty (he would eventually be hanged in 1979). It is in this context of increasing fundamentalism that the family of the novel’s protagonist–sixteen year old Feroza Ginwalla–decides to send her to visit her uncle in the US for a three month holiday. Her mother is worried that Feroza is becoming increasingly conservative while her father is concerned that she may enter into a relationship with a Muslim boy. Once Feroza arrives in the US, her uncle suggests that she apply for admission to a university there. The novel subsequently explores Feroza’s assimilation into American society and the conflict this leads to with her family back home.

Sidhwa is excellent at describing places–whether it is the newly affluent parts of Lahore or the seedier neighborhoods of Manhattan. She is also excellent at dialogue. Many of the interactions between Feroza and her family members are genuinely hilarious as well as relatable. Feroza’s encounters with her American roommate are also humorous.

While the novel explores serious themes of adjusting to a new culture and often dealing with prejudice, it does so in a light and humorous fashion. It is essentially a bildungsroman– a genre focusing on the psychological and moral growth of the protagonist. It could also be classified as a social comedy, especially in its depiction of the clash between Pakistani values and American culture.

Overall, An American Brat is an accessible introduction to Sidhwa. Hopefully, after finishing the novel, readers will be encouraged to explore more of her work–especially her masterpiece Ice Candy Man.