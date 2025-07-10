Just linking this video. It’s a talk on “The Evolution of Leftist Politics in Pakistan” given by Dr. Himayatullah Yaqubi at “The Black Hole”, an organization in Islamabad founded by Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy .

Dr. Yaqubi served as a research fellow at National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR), QAU from 2006 to 2017. Presently, he is Associate Professor at the Department of History, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad