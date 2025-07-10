The Evolution of Leftist Politics in Pakistan

Just linking this video.  It’s a talk on “The Evolution of Leftist Politics in Pakistan” given by Dr. Himayatullah Yaqubi at “The Black Hole”, an organization in Islamabad founded by Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy .

Dr. Yaqubi served as a research fellow at National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR), QAU from 2006 to 2017. Presently, he is Associate Professor at the Department of History, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad

Published by

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

