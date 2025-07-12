Exploring Malhar Ragas| In Search| Malhar Ki Bandishein

(Note: I don’t want to spam BP so I promise I will not post anything else at least for the rest of the weekend )

To make a change from heavy discussion of Partition and Hindu-Muslim issues (which honestly seems to be what BP goes back to constantly–a pattern I’ve noticed over a decade now), I’m sharing a video exploring monsoon ragas.

“In Search” is a series created by Tanmay Deochake. According to his bio, he is “one of the world’s most-in demand young harmonium players. He trained under his grandfather Gopalrao Deochake and is currently receiving instruction from Pandit Pramod Marathe”

To highlight Hindustani classical music in Pakistan, I am also including a video of a performance of Miyan ki Malhar by Ustads Amanat Ali and Fateh Ali Khan, the stalwarts of the Patiala gharana. Ustads Amanat Ali and Fateh Ali Khan migrated from Patiala to Lahore in 1947. Both have since passed away though the Patiala gharana continues through their children and grandchildren.

Enjoy!