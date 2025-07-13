Open Thread– July 13

Talk about whatever you want to talk about
An article I found interesting:
The British Conquest of Punjab (from Sam Dalrymple’s Substack)
Sam has a new book out called Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia (William Collins 2025). He graduated as a Persian and Sanskrit scholar from the University of Oxford. I look forward to reading and potentially reviewing the book. I’m a huge fan of Sam’s father, William Dalrymple
A video I found interesting:
On Pakistan:
“Smoker’s Corner: Decoding Party Politics” by Nadeem F. Paracha
Just checked the terrorist fatality data. Seems like 2025 will be even worse for Pakistan compared to 2024 which was worse than 2023.
Seems like another “lost decade” of low growth awaits.
The India-Pakistan gap will grow even further.