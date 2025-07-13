Open Thread– July 13

Talk about whatever you want to talk about

An article I found interesting:

The British Conquest of Punjab  (from Sam Dalrymple’s Substack)

Sam has a new book out called Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia (William Collins 2025).  He graduated as a Persian and Sanskrit scholar from the University of Oxford.  I look forward to reading and potentially reviewing the book. I’m a huge fan of Sam’s father, William Dalrymple

A video I found interesting:

On Pakistan:

“Smoker’s Corner: Decoding Party Politics” by Nadeem F. Paracha

 

 

 

Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published by Aks Publications (Lahore 2024). Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

Honey Singh
Honey Singh
37 seconds ago

Just checked the terrorist fatality data. Seems like 2025 will be even worse for Pakistan compared to 2024 which was worse than 2023.

Seems like another “lost decade” of low growth awaits.

The India-Pakistan gap will grow even further.

