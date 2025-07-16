What’s holding women back from ‘decent work’ in Pakistan? (Hint: It’s not skills)

From DAWN

Nida Kirmani is the Associate Professor of Sociology in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at LUMS. She has published widely on issues related to gender, Islam, women’s movements, development and urban studies in South Asia. Her book Questioning ‘the Muslim Woman’: Identity and Insecurity in an Urban Indian Locality was published in 2013 by Routledge.

Some excerpts:

Too often, interventions aimed at women’s empowerment and gender equality have focused almost exclusively on women — placing the burden of change disproportionately on their shoulders. But perhaps one reason so many gender-related indicators have stagnated — or even regressed — over the past two decades is that women have already changed as much as they can on their own. For gender equality to be fully realised, including the equal right to decent work, men will have to change too. here is an urgent need to shift focus toward men and masculinities, and to challenge entrenched ideas about gender roles more broadly, if we are to dismantle the structural barriers limiting women’s economic participation.

At the root of women’s low labour force participation and limited access to decent work lie deeply entrenched patriarchal attitudes. They promote the idea that a woman’s primary source of fulfilment is motherhood, encouraging her withdrawal from the workforce after marriage. Such ideas also fuel discriminatory practices in the workplace, where women are seen as less committed or reliable due to their family responsibilities.

Moreover, they contribute to a lack of political will to support women’s employment through essential measures like affordable and safe public transport, accessible childcare, and both maternal and paternal leave — policies that are crucial for enabling women to participate in decent work and for encouraging shared household responsibilities.

This is why attitudinal change must be placed at the heart of the gender equality agenda. It also helps explain why education alone has not been enough to guarantee women’s labour force participation. We must ask: What kind of education are children receiving? Are they being encouraged to question traditional gender roles, or are girls simply being educated to become better wives and mothers? Are boys and men being taught that they, too, must change? Of course, this is easier said than done.

Cultural change is a complicated, slow and difficult process, but it’s also central to removing the barriers to women’s empowerment. Apart from adding gender to school curricula, governments should engage in public education campaigns through the media and community organisations to challenge conservative ideas around gender.